Directory confirms Wisconsin football's hire of assistant coach Mark D'Onofrio

Mark D’Onofrio will be part of the University of Wisconsin football coaching staff, but his exact role has yet to be announced.
D’Onofrio is listed in UW’s staff directory as one of the program’s 10 assistant football coaches and all signs point to him being Bill Sheridan’s replacement as inside linebackers coach. The football program has not announced D’Onofrio’s hire; it did not immediately announce Sheridan’s hiring this winter, instead waiting to announce a trio of staff moves at once.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported D’Onofrio’s hire at UW.
Sheridan resigned from his position after about three months on the job after coming under NCAA investigation for rules violations he is accused of committing in his previous stint at Air Force. Sheridan said he resigned because the investigation could be a distraction that could harm the UW program.
D’Onofrio is a former Penn State and Green Bay Packers linebacker who has coached linebackers and defenses for nearly 20 years. This will be his return to college coaching after he was dismissed as the defensive coordinator at Houston in 2018. Should he be the inside linebackers coach, he’d join a group led by coordinator Jim Leonhard that led the nation in total yards per game allowed (239.1) and rushing defense (64.8 ypga) last season.
D’Onofrio has coaching stops at Houston, Miami (Fla.), Temple, Rutgers and Virginia on his resume. Some of his best linebacker pupils include Ahmad Brooks (Virginia) and Denzel Perryman (Miami).
UW coach Paul Chryst has tended to hire those he has a coaching connection with in the past, but D’Onofrio and Chryst only crossed paths when coaching against one another. Chryst’s Pitt teams played against D’Onofrio-coordinated defenses from Miami in 2013-14. D’Onofrio’s time at Penn State did overlap by a year with the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. D’Onofrio was a senior for the Nittany Lions in 1991 when Engram was a freshman wide receiver.
The Badgers’ inside linebacker unit has churned out a number of NFL draft picks in recent years, with Leo Chenal, Jack Cichy, Ryan Connelly, and Joe Schobert making the leap. Undrafted players like T.J. Edwards, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn all earned All-Big Ten honors before getting pro chances.
The top six inside linebackers on UW’s roster have played in 51 career games, mostly on special teams. Fourth-year junior Tatum Grass and third-year sophomore Jordan Turner emerged during spring practices as the most consistent players at the position. Sophomore Jake Chaney, fourth-year juniors Maema Njongmeta and Spencer Lytle and redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff are pushing for playing time as well.
Getting D’Onofrio in place this month could prove helpful in recruiting. June is the busiest month of the year for official visits from recruits and UW holds a number of camps that bring prospects on campus for evaluation.
Badgers react to the passing of former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown
Running back Braelon Allen
This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022
Running back Isaac Guerendo
Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ— Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022
Running back Julius Davis
Fly High OG. Realest Around. 🕊🙏🏽— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) April 11, 2022
We will miss you Coach GB Prayers to your family and loved ones❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvjkjrAVXX
Wide receiver Markus Allen
Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022
Love Coach GB💔
Tight end Hayden Rucci
Never take a moment for granted.— Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) April 11, 2022
You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️
Tight end Cam Large
Coach GB thank you for the impact you had on this team. Praying for you and your family❤️ rest easy— Cam Large (@cam_large) April 11, 2022
Quarterback Deacon Hill
Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can’t believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) April 11, 2022
Safety Hunter Wohler
One of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met. No one had as much of a joy for life as Coach Brown. Don’t take anything for granted. Fly high coach https://t.co/h2cbOS5d93— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Skyler Bell
Coach GB Rest Easy 🖤— Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) April 11, 2022
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
Rest easy Coach🤧 lost a real one today💯💯💯💔— Nick⚡️Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens
Gone way to soon, gonna miss you coach GB ❤️ https://t.co/sjZ9uPd0ck— Isaiah Mullens (@MullensIsaiah) April 11, 2022
Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted
Thank You @GaryBrownUW Rest In Power & Heavenly Peace My Brother! Although Our Time Together Was Short, The Impact You Had On Our Staff & Players Is Everlasting! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WVjhlMvhiW— Alvis James Whitted (@CoachWhitted) April 11, 2022
Recruiting director Mickey Turner
Gary Brown was an incredible person to work alongside. First class father, coach, husband, teacher and mentor. Thank you for everything you taught me and countless others. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend.— Mickey Turner (@CoachTurnerUW) April 11, 2022
Safety Collin Wilder
Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5— Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Matt Henningsen
I strive to approach every day the way this man did. RIP GB🖤 https://t.co/9T42cXQTal— Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) April 11, 2022
Running back Garrett Groshek
Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊— Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) April 11, 2022
Director of player development Chris Orr
Wow RIP GB ❤️— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) April 11, 2022
Running back Ron Dayne
Both Dwayne Haskins and Gary Brown!! This was a rough weekend for football! Rest easy brothers. Your families are in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— Ron Dayne (@Ron33Dayne) April 11, 2022
Cornerback Faion Hicks
Damn not coach GB 😔— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) April 11, 2022
Linebacker Leo Chenal
Contagious energy every day RIP Coach ❤️ https://t.co/elbg1WvoAr— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 11, 2022
Fullback John Chenal
Everything this man touched he made better. Love you GB. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yT7zW5czRZ— John Chenal (@JohnChenal) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Danny Davis
A Great Guy🙏🏽❤️ Rest In Peace Coach❤️ https://t.co/zyX2Z5vO11— Danny Davis III (@DDIII_7) April 11, 2022
Running back Melvin Gordon
Prayers to his family 🙏🏾‼️RIP https://t.co/2isooREa43— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 11, 2022