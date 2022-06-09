Directory confirms Wisconsin football's hire of assistant coach Mark D'Onofrio

Mark D’Onofrio will be part of the University of Wisconsin football coaching staff, but his exact role has yet to be announced.

D’Onofrio is listed in UW’s staff directory as one of the program’s 10 assistant football coaches and all signs point to him being Bill Sheridan’s replacement as inside linebackers coach. The football program has not announced D’Onofrio’s hire; it did not immediately announce Sheridan’s hiring this winter, instead waiting to announce a trio of staff moves at once.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported D’Onofrio’s hire at UW.

Sheridan resigned from his position after about three months on the job after coming under NCAA investigation for rules violations he is accused of committing in his previous stint at Air Force. Sheridan said he resigned because the investigation could be a distraction that could harm the UW program.

D’Onofrio is a former Penn State and Green Bay Packers linebacker who has coached linebackers and defenses for nearly 20 years. This will be his return to college coaching after he was dismissed as the defensive coordinator at Houston in 2018. Should he be the inside linebackers coach, he’d join a group led by coordinator Jim Leonhard that led the nation in total yards per game allowed (239.1) and rushing defense (64.8 ypga) last season.

D’Onofrio has coaching stops at Houston, Miami (Fla.), Temple, Rutgers and Virginia on his resume. Some of his best linebacker pupils include Ahmad Brooks (Virginia) and Denzel Perryman (Miami).

UW coach Paul Chryst has tended to hire those he has a coaching connection with in the past, but D’Onofrio and Chryst only crossed paths when coaching against one another. Chryst’s Pitt teams played against D’Onofrio-coordinated defenses from Miami in 2013-14. D’Onofrio’s time at Penn State did overlap by a year with the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. D’Onofrio was a senior for the Nittany Lions in 1991 when Engram was a freshman wide receiver.

The Badgers’ inside linebacker unit has churned out a number of NFL draft picks in recent years, with Leo Chenal, Jack Cichy, Ryan Connelly, and Joe Schobert making the leap. Undrafted players like T.J. Edwards, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn all earned All-Big Ten honors before getting pro chances.

The top six inside linebackers on UW’s roster have played in 51 career games, mostly on special teams. Fourth-year junior Tatum Grass and third-year sophomore Jordan Turner emerged during spring practices as the most consistent players at the position. Sophomore Jake Chaney, fourth-year juniors Maema Njongmeta and Spencer Lytle and redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff are pushing for playing time as well.

Getting D’Onofrio in place this month could prove helpful in recruiting. June is the busiest month of the year for official visits from recruits and UW holds a number of camps that bring prospects on campus for evaluation.

