The commitments keep rolling in for the University of Wisconsin’s 2019 recruiting class, as defensive tackle Rodas Johnson became the fourth prospect to join the group in as many days when he announced his intentions via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Johnson may be the biggest coup of the quartet, as the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Columbus, Ohio, native rates as a four-star by Rivals and ESPN and a three-star by 247sports.
The St. Francis De Sales High player also held reported offers from Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, West Virginia and a host of other Power Five programs.
Johnson became the 17th member of UW’s 2019 class. Linebackers Maema Njongmeta and Skyler Meyers committed this weekend, while wide receiver Stephan Bracey flipped from Western Michigan earlier Tuesday.