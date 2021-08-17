Deeper outside linebacker group ready to shine for Badgers

Bobby April made it known before training camp that none of the University of Wisconsin outside linebackers would be able to relax in August.
With the talent assembled in the group and a handful of players who have shown enough skill to play regularly, the challenge was evident for the Badgers at the position.
“If you're comfortable, you're going to get passed,” April said.
Midway through fall camp, the Badgers have had six players getting a majority of the reps at outside linebacker, led by returning starters Noah Burks and Nick Herbig. The second group has been a rotation that includes C.J. Goetz, Spencer Lytle, Izayah Green-May and true freshman Darryl Peterson. That group could grow further when sophomore Aaron Witt returns from the right leg injury that’s held him out to this point.
Burks is looking to become a three-year starter, and he’s continued to display his understanding of his role and ability to be at the right spot at the right time during camp. His goal this offseason was to improve his get-off — the first few steps once the ball is snapped — in order to turn the corner and get around tackles more often as a pass rusher, and he’s gotten in the backfield a few times during camp practices open to reporters.
Even a veteran like Burks knows he’s a few bad days on the practice field away from losing his spot.
“This is hands down the deepest our room’s ever been,” Burks said. “And honestly, I gave a lot of credit to coach April. He does such a good job with the young guys and getting them to understand the playbook early. And then he gets some beasts that come in here.”
One of those beasts came last year in Herbig, a four-star prospect whose motor and quickness helped earn him a starting role last season. He also wanted to improve as a pass-rusher, setting a goal of winning at least half of his pass-rushing snaps.
After spending the summer working out with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, Herbig’s ability to gain leverage on linemen and get them standing straight as they’re blocking is much improved. Once a lineman is standing taller, Herbig can use his speed advantage to get around them. He’s been a pest for Graham Mertz and other Badgers quarterbacks, and he appreciates how the group of outside linebackers is challenging one another.
“We're all pushing each other, trying to get better — everybody wants to play,” Herbig said. “So it's only going to make me better, it's only going to make the room better as a whole.”
April said that Lytle’s performance during spring practices stood out and that play has continued in the fall. After injuries limited his time on the practice field early in his career, thus slowing his development, the redshirt sophomore is back on track. He’s flashed power, especially on inside rushes, shoving tackles out of his way after making his move.
The biggest surprise of camp on the defensive side thus far has been the play of Peterson, a three-star prospect from Akron, Ohio. Despite his age, he’s had no trouble adjusting to college-level physicality. His bull-rushing has had UW’s tackles on their heels and he’s blown up a pair of running plays over the past week with quick penetration.
“I think we saw the raw ability the first couple days, where he really showed up on film,” Burks said. “And we always say that great physicality will overcome bad technique and help you win a rep. … He's really impressed us, coach April, so I'm just trying to help him learn as much as I can right now.”
UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday that the first week and a half of training camp has shown that there’s a pool of players capable of taking snaps at outside linebacker. Having that depth is crucial, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said, because UW was limited by a lack of depth last season.
Badgers outside linebackers had just four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in seven games last season.
“We felt last year we got into a rut where we weren't making as many splash plays and part of that came from guys playing a little bit more than maybe you wanted to,” Leonhard said.
From what he’s seen during training camp, Burks believes the outside linebacker group is prepared to have a big year with production coming from a number of Badgers.
“I think we've got a lot of guys ready to play and are going to be able to play for us,” Burks said.
“So I think it's going to come down to coach April on what he wants. I see a lot of guys coming in, keeping all of us fresh and it is really exciting. The pedigree of this room, I think it's going to be in pretty good hands for years to come.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021