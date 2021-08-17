Deeper outside linebacker group ready to shine for Badgers

“This is hands down the deepest our room’s ever been,” Burks said. “And honestly, I gave a lot of credit to coach April. He does such a good job with the young guys and getting them to understand the playbook early. And then he gets some beasts that come in here.”

One of those beasts came last year in Herbig, a four-star prospect whose motor and quickness helped earn him a starting role last season. He also wanted to improve as a pass-rusher, setting a goal of winning at least half of his pass-rushing snaps.

After spending the summer working out with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, Herbig’s ability to gain leverage on linemen and get them standing straight as they’re blocking is much improved. Once a lineman is standing taller, Herbig can use his speed advantage to get around them. He’s been a pest for Graham Mertz and other Badgers quarterbacks, and he appreciates how the group of outside linebackers is challenging one another.

“We're all pushing each other, trying to get better — everybody wants to play,” Herbig said. “So it's only going to make me better, it's only going to make the room better as a whole.”