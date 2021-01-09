DE Garrett Rand stepping away from Badgers football team

Taking The Badgers’ defensive line will look significantly different next season.

Senior Garrett Rand announced on Saturday he was stepping away from football due to injuries, which will leave the University of Wisconsin without one of its most experienced defensive players.

“After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I’ve decided it is in my best interest to step away from football due to numerous injuries and their potential long-term impact.” Rand wrote in a social media post.

“This is the hardest life decision I have ever made because for most of my life, I have lived and breathed football. First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to my family for all of their support. I would also like to say thank you to all of my coaches, especially coach Paul Chryst, and the academic staff. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the Wisconsin football team and I am proud to call myself a Badger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I will always Cherish my time at this university. The bond and the relationships I’ve formed over the last five years are irreplaceable and I am forever grateful for everyone who’s been a part of this experience.”