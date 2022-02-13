David Edwards, Rob Havenstein join list of Super Bowl winners from Wisconsin football

David Edwards and Rob Havenstein have joined the ranks of University of Wisconsin alumni to win a Super Bowl after a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, marking the second consecutive season a team has won the Super Bowl in its own stadium. Edwards (left guard) and Havenstein (right tackle) are starters on the Rams offensive line.

They and their teammates on the line were key to the Rams’ victory, the franchise’s first Super Bowl win since 2000. L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, making up for the fact the Rams struggled to run the ball, gaining 43 yards on 23 attempts. Stafford was sacked twice and went 26 of 40 passing.

Edwards and Havenstein are the 12th and 13th UW alumni to win Super Bowls since 2010. They’re the first former UW offensive linemen to win a Super Bowl since Mark Tauscher did with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Here’s a look at the rest of the players on that list:

2010: Jonathan Casillas (New Orleans Saints)

2011: Mark Tauscher (Green Bay Packers)

2012: Travis Beckum (New York Giants)

2014: Chris Maragos, O’Brien Schofield, Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

2015: Jonathan Casillas, James White (New England Patriots)

2016: Owen Daniels (Denver Broncos)

2017: James White (New England Patriots)

2018: Beau Allen, Corey Clement, Chris Maragos (Philadelphia Eagles)

2019: James White (New England Patriots)

2021: Jack Cichy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

