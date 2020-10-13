Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor embrace second chances as Badgers' primary receivers

“What I see is a little bit of maturity on both of their parts in regards to just embracing this new environment, this new challenge and this new opportunity for themselves,” Whitted said. “They’ve played a lot of football together, and they’re doing a really good job with the young guys. Just taking them under their wings, showing them the ropes, setting the standard in the room in regards to what the expectations are. I’m real excited about those guys.”

Roles for Davis and Pryor will be a bit different than in past years.

If footage UW has released from practices is any indication, Davis is starting to build a connection with expected starting quarterback Graham Mertz on deep routes. Davis averaged 16.1 yards per catch in 2017, but that metric dropped to 10.5 in 2018 and 8.3 last season.

UW ranked 11th in the Big Ten last season at 11.4 yards per catch as a team, so Davis becoming a consistent big-play threat would help lift the offense.

“I feel like we’ve got to keep the defense on their toes. They’re going to be filling the run, so (we’ve) got to be able to take shots and connect on them,” Davis said. “It’s not only deep balls, we need to know the short range, the slants and stuff too, but it’ll be a big factor.”