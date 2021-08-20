 Skip to main content
Danny Davis injured, but key Badgers veteran makes way back to practice
Senior wide receiver Danny Davis didn’t practice with the University of Wisconsin football team Friday after suffering a head injury earlier this week.

Davis, who missed the final five of the Badgers’ seven games last season with a concussion, was at practice and worked out on a stationary bike and with the receiver group during individual drills. Friday was the first practice open to reporters that Davis has missed this fall.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to discuss training camp's ups and downs for the Badgers' offense, some trends we've noticed and then break down the inside and outside linebackers.  

While another head injury is a concern for a player who has suffered concussions in the past, the fact that Davis was working out and catching balls with receivers after practice is a positive sign.

No. 12 UW got some good news on the injury front Friday with senior right tackle Logan Bruss returning to the lineup. He participated in only individual drills Wednesday after missing about a week of practice with a left leg injury.

Redshirt freshman tailback Jalen Berger remained out with a right leg injury.

The Badgers are set to hold an open practice Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, though thunderstorms in the forecast may change those plans. UW opens its season against Penn State on Sept. 4 at Camp Randall.

Here’s a full look at UW’s injury report:

Out

  • CB Al Ashford (left arm)
  • RB Jalen Berger (right leg)
  • OL Tanor Bortolini (right leg)
  • WR Stephan Bracey (right leg)
  • OL Logan Brown (head)
  • WR Danny Davis (head)
  • CB Deron Harrell (right leg)
  • OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

Limited

  • OL Tyler Beach (left leg)
  • TE Clay Cundiff (left arm)
  • OLB Nick Herbig (heat)
