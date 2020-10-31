Daily COVID-19 testing was supposed to protect Big Ten football from outbreaks. So what happened at Wisconsin?

Search for the source

As the Badgers sit on hold, hoping the spread of the virus within the program gets contained so their season can continue, the search to find where the outbreak began is going on elsewhere in Madison.

“We certainly know that we've got a number of (infected) individuals,” Moll said, “but we don't know if this is coming from multiple sources or a single source.”

Viral samples have been sent to UW researchers who will compare the genetic signatures of the positive tests to each other and those within the campus community and beyond thanks to what David O’Connor, a UW-Madison pathology professor who operates a lab in UW Research Park, calls a “big dictionary of sequences.”

The signature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is comprised of about 30,000 genetic bases and it mutates roughly every second transmission between people, or about every two weeks. While the vast majority of those mutations don’t affect the behavior of the virus, the change is enough to give researchers a hint of where the virus might have originated.