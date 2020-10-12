Cutouts and maybe more advertising spaces coming to otherwise empty Camp Randall for Badgers football games

One way of looking at the absence of fans at Camp Randall Stadium for University of Wisconsin football games this season is thousands more square feet of advertising space for television broadcasts.

That, of course, might not be a palatable option for viewers or the decision-makers in the UW athletic department. Some of it also might not be allowed under TV contracts.

Generating revenue from what previously may have been considered unusual sources has taken on a new importance for the Badgers and other college sports programs that are projecting major revenue losses during the pandemic.

One avenue that UW is pursuing was used this summer by some pro sports teams to engage fans and make up some of the money lost by closed gates.

On Friday, UW Athletics announced it is selling photo cutouts that will fill some of the Camp Randall seating areas left empty this season. A $60 fee gets a picture of a fan or a pet on a cutout UW is calling a Bucky Board; it can be moved to the Kohl Center or LaBahn Arena after the football season for an extra $20.