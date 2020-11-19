Creativity in run game key for No. 10 Badgers against Northwestern

There are no secrets when the No. 10 University of Wisconsin football team travels to Northwestern.

After a down year, the No. 19 Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 1996. Both teams know Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. clash at Ryan Field will be a physical, grind-it-out game that’s almost foreign to college football at this point.

If you ask the Badgers, that’s the way they like it.

“I love gritty football. I love it when it’s a battle, it makes it fun the entire game. I think it’s our offenses are pretty close to the same, our defenses are pretty close to the same, we just clash up. It’s the more gritty, more dominant football team wins the game and it’s been like that every year,” senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “But I think that’s what it comes down to is, I’m going to line up in front of me, you’re going to line up in front of me and we’re going to play football. It’s always a fun game when it’s like that.”

The strength of UW’s (2-0) offense has long been the rushing attack, but Northwestern has had an answer for it. In the past five matchups with the Wildcats, UW has rushed for 4.5 yards per carry — down from their average of 6.7 in those five seasons — and eclipsed 200 rushing yards once.