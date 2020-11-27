COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams in 2020

Wisconsin's program has been hit harder than any other in the league, seeing three games called off. It lost matchups against Nebraska (Oct. 31) and Purdue (Nov. 7) after an outbreak on campus. The Minnesota cancellation, which came after a spike among Gopher players, means the Badgers have played only three games this season with four weekends to go, including Saturday's washout.

When Wisconsin officials announced on Nov. 3 the Purdue game would be scrapped, the team had 27 active cases involving 15 players and 12 staffers.

“I 100% think it’s been worth the different things that have been thrown at us, testing every day and stuff like that," senior Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. "I would do anything to have this season. I’m sure that’s how a lot of guys are. The main thing is staying safe, which is why a lot of guys don’t really do much. We’re just kind of stuck to our room when we leave this facility. That’s kind of just the sacrifice we have to make.”

Counting injuries, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was missing 22 players for the 34-31 win over Purdue last weekend.

Fleck said one of the toughest things for his players is getting a call saying their test came back positive.