COVID-19 making a murky mess of Big Ten football

Now there's a mess in front of them — most notably whether the Big Ten's best team will be able to compete for the conference championship.

The only week in the Big Ten schedule without a cancellation due to COVID-19 cases was the opening week. Six games have been canceled, and eight teams have missed at least one game.

Daily antigen testing has not allowed teams to avoid outbreaks. Beyond the obvious potential long-term health effects to players and possible community spread from continuing to compete, the conference is left with muddled postseason scenarios.

No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) canceled its game at Illinois after an unspecified number of cases on the team, including coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes had a previous game against Maryland canceled because of a Terrapins outbreak.

According to conference rules, six games are required to compete in the Big Ten championship game, so one more cancellation for Ohio State and it's out.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will pick the top four teams Dec. 20. Could other top-10 teams that continue to compete — even ones with a loss that have played more games — leapfrog Ohio State if the Buckeyes remain idle?