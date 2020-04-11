Could former Badgers star Quintez Cephus be among the answers to Packers’ questions at receiver?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — As nicknames go, Quintez Cephus gives a less-than-enthusiastic endorsement of “Q,” something plenty of his teammates and friends at the University of Wisconsin called him during his time on campus.

“I mean, people call me ‘Q’ all the time, so it’s fine. Literally, everybody calls me ‘Q,’ so it’s not that big of a deal if you want to call me ‘Q,’” the former Badgers star said with the verbal equivalent of an eye roll during an interview on ESPN Wisconsin Friday morning. “With my family, I have a bunch of nicknames, but ‘Quintez’ is fine.”

As long as an NFL team calls his name during the April 23-25 NFL draft — the earlier the better — Cephus will be happy. And if that team is the receiver-needy Green Bay Packers, he said, all the better.

“Personally, I would love to play for the Packers,” said Cephus, a Macon, Georgia, native who is training in Arizona in advance of the draft. “I’ve always watched Aaron Rodgers growing up, and I’ve always studied Davante Adams. So it wouldn’t matter what climate I’m in. it’d be a blessing to play with those caliber of players.”

The Packers surely could use the help.