You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Committee sends extended college football training camp proposal to Division I Council
0 comments
topical top story

Committee sends extended college football training camp proposal to Division I Council

{{featured_button_text}}

A plan that calls for nearly seven weeks of training for college football teams before beginning their seasons took a major step Thursday night.

The NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee finalized its recommendation for teams to have six weeks of preseason practice and workouts and sent it to the Division I Council for a vote. The council will vote on the recommendation Wednesday, but multiple reports say it will easily pass.

The proposal calls for 11 days of weight training, conditioning and film review up to eight hours per week. The following two weeks would bump up to 20 hours per week that would include up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning, up to six hours of walk-throughs with a football, and up to six hours of meetings. Players would be mandated two days off during this two-week period.

The typical month of training camp of a five-day acclimatization period and 25 on-field practices would begin after that.

Under the proposal, the University of Wisconsin — slated to open its season Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium — would start mandatory workouts on July 12.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, athletics director at West Virginia and chair of the committee. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

The NCAA’s release on the proposal states the plan assumes, “COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the institutional level.”

Badgers football and volleyball players were allowed to return to campus this week as a first step toward reopening the campus to its student-athletes. They’ll undergo a week of testing before being allowed to do voluntary workouts at UW facilities.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season,” Lyons said.

On his radio show last month, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said about six weeks of training would be the ideal length.

What are the biggest on-field questions facing Big Ten teams?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics