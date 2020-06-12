Committee sends extended college football training camp proposal to Division I Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A plan that calls for nearly seven weeks of training for college football teams before beginning their seasons took a major step Thursday night.

The NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee finalized its recommendation for teams to have six weeks of preseason practice and workouts and sent it to the Division I Council for a vote. The council will vote on the recommendation Wednesday, but multiple reports say it will easily pass.

The proposal calls for 11 days of weight training, conditioning and film review up to eight hours per week. The following two weeks would bump up to 20 hours per week that would include up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning, up to six hours of walk-throughs with a football, and up to six hours of meetings. Players would be mandated two days off during this two-week period.

The typical month of training camp of a five-day acclimatization period and 25 on-field practices would begin after that.

Under the proposal, the University of Wisconsin — slated to open its season Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium — would start mandatory workouts on July 12.