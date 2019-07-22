Paul Chryst-Max Lofy commits

The University of Wisconsin picked up its first defensive back for the 2020 class Monday morning when Colorado Springs cornerback Max Lofy announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He took an official visit to Madison last month.

The Red Zone podcast: Big Ten Media Days

Lofy reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.

The Pine Creek High product became the 12th member of the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class, joining offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini, linebackers Nick Herbig, Cole Dakovich, Malik Reed and Jordan Turner, wide receiver Chimere Dike and defensive end Cade McDonald.

