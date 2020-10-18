Collin Wilder comfortable, ready for increased role in Badgers secondary

Two years ago, nothing in Collin Wilder’s life seemed settled.

The safety had transferred to the University of Wisconsin from Houston, but was still saddled with a knee injury that kept him from performing up to his talent level at practice.

“I remember that first fall camp in 2018, I don’t even think I made it all the way through camp without limping at some point in practice,” Wilder said.

He was also dealing with a new set of teammates, trying to fit in and earn respect of a veteran defensive group. Wilder had to sit out that 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but the time off from playing gave him a chance to heal physically.

He worked with trainers throughout the year to get to a point he wasn’t thinking about his injury anymore, but he still needed to get on the field and get over a different mental hurdle.

“I played a little bit of defense at the University of Houston, but mostly special teams. So last year was technically my first year of getting a full season of playing defense. It was really just a confidence thing for me, at least the first couple games, because it’s always in your mind. ‘Oh, can I play at this level? You haven’t really done it yet,’” Wilder said last week.