Collin Larsh earns Badgers' starting kicker job
Collin Larsh earns Badgers' starting kicker job

Collin Larsh will open the football season as the University of Wisconsin’s kicker for the third consecutive season this weekend.

The senior was named the starting kicker on the depth chart, released Monday ahead of the Badgers’ season opener against Penn State. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Larsh appeared to have fallen behind sophomore Jack Van Dyke for the starting kicking role in training camp, but Van Dyke was limited with a right-leg injury over the last two weeks of practices open to reporters. That injury may have played a role in the decision to start Larsh. However, Van Dyke still is listed as UW’s kickoff specialist.

UW did not release an injury report this week. 

Larsh is 17 of 25 on field goals since taking over as the kicker in 2019. He’s 15 of 18 on tries inside 40 yards and 2 of 7 from 40 or longer. He has made all but one of 77 point-after attempts.

