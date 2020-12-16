College football's signing day in a pandemic means quick, sparsely attended ceremonies and celebrations at home

On a normal signing day — read: not during a pandemic — Verona Area High School has an all-inclusive, after-school ceremony for its players who are formalizing their commitment to a college football program.
Extended family, friends, classmates and the Wildcats' full coaching staff can attend to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime occasion when there aren't widespread restrictions on gatherings.
At the start of the 2020 early signing period for football on Wednesday — read: during the COVID-19 pandemic that has largely closed schools in Dane County — the festivities were scaled back for the two Verona players taking part.
Enter through one door of the school's field house. Sit at a table in front of a school backdrop and sign. Pose for pictures with only a select few people present. Exit through the same door.
University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker and Tyler LaHam, who's headed to St. Thomas, had that modified set of steps as their signing day experience Wednesday afternoon after they formally completed the paperwork in the morning.
Start to finish, three minutes for each.
"It's not what everyone thought it was going to be, but I still signed," Acker said minutes later. "I'm going to be a Badger. It's still a great day."
Acker sat next to his mom, Darcy, at the table Wednesday afternoon. In a quintessential proud mom moment, she threw her arms in the air in celebration after her son's signature was on the paper.
Even though a lot of it was virtual, Jackson Acker was feeling that level of love all day.
"I still got a ton of support," he said. "Even though they weren't here, people were saying congrats and everything. Whether they were here or not, I still had a great time."
Business as usual
There were no changes made to the National Letter of Intent operations or scheduling because of the pandemic, Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D'Antonio said. The NLI program is governed by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.
So it was business as usual in many ways on the first of three days in the early signing period for NCAA football, but some of the particulars have changed over time. Players still had to wait until 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday to sign the documents sent to them by the school along with a parent or legal guardian.
The days of finding a fax machine — and the NCAA school's football staff waiting around one at the other end — are largely over. Players also can take a picture of the signed form and email it to the school to speed things up. The school eventually has to get the original signed copy, but that's just a formality.
Once the electronic version comes through to a school, it goes to compliance employees for verification. Only after they approve can the football and athletic communication staffers trumpet the player's signing and start the social media rollout.
Support Local Journalism
UW took a page from the 2020 quarantine playbook and used a Zoom video calling theme for its short videos presenting members of the signing class.
Implemented in 2017, the December early signing period usually falls between the end of the regular season and bowl games. Not so this year. The pandemic pushed back the Big Ten season, leaving signing day between the eighth and ninth weeks on the schedule.
UW's recruiting promotions Wednesday came while it was on one of the biggest days of a game week. UW is scheduled to host Minnesota on Saturday in the rescheduled battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Saeed Khalif, the Badgers football director of player personnel, said he wanted to ensure UW made it a big deal for the players who signed with the team.
Some of them committed and signed without making a visit to the school. When the pandemic hit in March, the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting. That pause has been extended a number of times and now runs at least through mid-April 2021.
UW was looking for "a way to give them more media exposure, a way to make it something that was a keepsake for the family," Khalif said. "Something that they can hold onto and say, OK, in the wake of all this, this is that piece of memorabilia we get from it."
Signing at home
Past photos of players signing at school with family and friends there to celebrate the achievement have been going through Owen Konopacki's head lately. The Sun Prairie kicker said it was unfortunate the pandemic took out that opportunity for him.
"But I understand that with what's going on right now, it's just what we have to do in this moment in time," Konopacki said. "I'm still very thankful that I'm able to have my family here with me to do it."
Konopacki signed with Air Force on Wednesday morning at home with parents Kevin and Maggie and brother Josh. Relief was one of the things going through his head, he said. For his parents, there was at least a small sense of missing out on a bigger celebration.
"I'll give him kudos because it's driving my wife and I nuts a little bit that we're not able to have him experience all of this," Kevin Konopacki said. "But in his mind, what he's looking at is I got an offer from my dream school, I accepted it, I was able to pass through all the requirements. He just got his congressional nomination last week, which was the final thing he needed to do."
Sun Prairie is planning a school-wide signing day event in the spring, athletic director Eric Nee said.
Konopacki and Acker didn't have a fall season because of sports restrictions in Dane County. There's a chance their schools will play football starting in March, depending on the progress of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Acker was looking ahead to getting to meet the other members of UW's incoming class in person. They've already started to get to know each other virtually.
"I'm pumped," Acker said. "We have a group chat. We've been talking. We already feel like family and we haven't even met each other. I'm just really looking forward to summer and going Downtown and starting practice."
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Quick analysis: Hill has a strong arm and shown enough in camps to rise to a four-star recruit on Rivals. Competition level is a question mark at the high school level, but he’s got the tools to be a good college quarterback.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Hill: Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr “identified him really early. We thought he had great arm strength when you compared him to the best players in the country who were out there. We thought he was right there from the jump. … We really liked him, we felt personality-wise the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Jackson Acker (Madison), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire), Antwan Roberts (Nashville, Tenn.)
Quick analysis: There’s been talk about Acker switching positions at the college level, but UW listed him as a running back Wednesday. Acker didn’t play in the fall due to COVID-19, but he has shown a good mix of speed and power as a ball carrier. … Crawford has a James White-level ceiling as a third-down back and the most shiftiness of the bunch. … Roberts has explosion and proven ability to run through tackles.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re all kind of unique. Jackson’s a guy that obviously would have position flexibility, but he kind of is explosive. … Then you see Loyal, and Loyal’s got great speed, great change of direction, a chance for a home run hitter. I think he’s got great quicks in and out and, again, I think all these guys, we’ll find out exactly where they’re at when they come in, but I think guys that are just really good football players as well. … Antwan, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Skyler Bell (Bronx, N.Y.), Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio)
Quick analysis: The Badgers landed two players who possess good speed and agility at arguably the biggest position of need in the class. … Bell has a suddenness to his cuts that makes him dangerous as a receiver and returner. … Allen shows good ball skills when making contested catches and great body control.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Bell, who wasn’t able to visit campus before committing: “I just think you take the time to reach out. Whether it was Zoom meetings with him and his family, or whether it was phone calls, you took the time to be able to answer questions that pop up in their minds. I think those things are always huge.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Jack Pugh (Columbus, Ohio)
Quick analysis: He has long strides that help him cover a lot of ground and he’s shown an array of route-running skills from both an on-line and split-out positions.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Pugh: “Jack played his first year of football last year. This was his second year. Really a guy that was a hoop player that jumped into it. Watching his film, I thought he was really physical for a guy that hadn’t played football. He was physical at D-end as well as tight end. I think he’s got the ability to separate. I think he’s got really a lot of speed and explosiveness.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 3
Who are they: JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.), Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)
Quick analysis: The Badgers are set up to continue churning out great O-lines for years to come after an impressive haul of linemen in 2019. … Benzschawel is the third of his brothers to come to UW, and he’s shown great power and strength as a blocker. … Mahlman might be the most athletic of the bunch, having played tight end for a time in high school and as a basketball standout. … Rucci, the lone five-star recruit in the class, has all the tools to become an All-American tackle.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re big, athletic guys that you have to have as defenses are pretty darn athletic and being able to keep up with them. … I think those guys match in their work ethic and their mind-set, I think they’ll make a major impact here.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.)
Quick analysis: Jarvis was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but UW will look to make him a defensive end. He has good quickness but will need to add weight and strength at the college level.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Jarvis: “He fits what we do, the right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills as we continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on a tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’”
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Braelon Allen, (Fond du Lac), Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.), Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.), Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.)
Quick analysis: UW may need these players as soon as next year depending on what junior Jack Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas decide to do this offseason. … Allen is a physical freak, showing off-the-charts strength and love for making big hits. After playing safety in high school, moving to linebacker could allow him to be around the ball often. … Chaney posted back-to-back 100-tackle seasons as a junior and senior and has a nose for attacking the ball and creating fumbles. … Ratzlaff is another wild card. He has the speed and athleticism to play at any linebacker spot and turned down a hockey scholarship to Minnesota to play football. … Bryan Sanborn has good closing speed and often was used as a blitzer in high school.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Ratzlaff: “We’re excited for him because as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. So we still feel like there’s a ton of growth in his game and coming from a very, very high, high level of play already.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio)
Quick analysis: This group rivals the O-line as the deepest, most talented chunk of the class, but don’t be surprised if one or more of these players ends up being listed at another position in the future. … Adebogun, a lineman in high school, has a tremendous first step. … Bollers has the size to potentially play on the line, but the quickness and block-shedding of an outside backer. … Peterson was a prolific pass rusher in high school and could help UW soon.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Bollers: “We love his versatility. (We) see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Al Ashford III (Denver, Colo.), Ricardo Hallman (Miami, Fla.), Hunter Wohler (Muskego)
Quick analysis: Ashford already plays with the aggressive style that Leonhard loves and he’s borderline obsessive about learning and refining technique. … Hallman is a true ball hawk and uses his athleticism to close on balls in the air faster than opposing receivers. … Wohler, Wisconsin’s two-time AP state player of the year, is a special blend of ball skills and physicality as a safety.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Wohler: “Probably as highly recruited of a skill player in the state in a long time. Extremely talented. What he does at the safety position in impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!