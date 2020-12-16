 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football's signing day in a pandemic means quick, sparsely attended ceremonies and celebrations at home
0 comments
topical alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football's signing day in a pandemic means quick, sparsely attended ceremonies and celebrations at home

{{featured_button_text}}

On a normal signing day — read: not during a pandemic — Verona Area High School has an all-inclusive, after-school ceremony for its players who are formalizing their commitment to a college football program.

Extended family, friends, classmates and the Wildcats' full coaching staff can attend to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime occasion when there aren't widespread restrictions on gatherings.

At the start of the 2020 early signing period for football on Wednesday — read: during the COVID-19 pandemic that has largely closed schools in Dane County — the festivities were scaled back for the two Verona players taking part.

Enter through one door of the school's field house. Sit at a table in front of a school backdrop and sign. Pose for pictures with only a select few people present. Exit through the same door.

University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker and Tyler LaHam, who's headed to St. Thomas, had that modified set of steps as their signing day experience Wednesday afternoon after they formally completed the paperwork in the morning.

Start to finish, three minutes for each.

"It's not what everyone thought it was going to be, but I still signed," Acker said minutes later. "I'm going to be a Badger. It's still a great day."

Acker sat next to his mom, Darcy, at the table Wednesday afternoon. In a quintessential proud mom moment, she threw her arms in the air in celebration after her son's signature was on the paper.

Even though a lot of it was virtual, Jackson Acker was feeling that level of love all day.

"I still got a ton of support," he said. "Even though they weren't here, people were saying congrats and everything. Whether they were here or not, I still had a great time."

Business as usual

There were no changes made to the National Letter of Intent operations or scheduling because of the pandemic, Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D'Antonio said. The NLI program is governed by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

So it was business as usual in many ways on the first of three days in the early signing period for NCAA football, but some of the particulars have changed over time. Players still had to wait until 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday to sign the documents sent to them by the school along with a parent or legal guardian.

The days of finding a fax machine — and the NCAA school's football staff waiting around one at the other end — are largely over. Players also can take a picture of the signed form and email it to the school to speed things up. The school eventually has to get the original signed copy, but that's just a formality.

Once the electronic version comes through to a school, it goes to compliance employees for verification. Only after they approve can the football and athletic communication staffers trumpet the player's signing and start the social media rollout.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UW took a page from the 2020 quarantine playbook and used a Zoom video calling theme for its short videos presenting members of the signing class.

Implemented in 2017, the December early signing period usually falls between the end of the regular season and bowl games. Not so this year. The pandemic pushed back the Big Ten season, leaving signing day between the eighth and ninth weeks on the schedule.

UW's recruiting promotions Wednesday came while it was on one of the biggest days of a game week. UW is scheduled to host Minnesota on Saturday in the rescheduled battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Saeed Khalif, the Badgers football director of player personnel, said he wanted to ensure UW made it a big deal for the players who signed with the team.

Some of them committed and signed without making a visit to the school. When the pandemic hit in March, the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting. That pause has been extended a number of times and now runs at least through mid-April 2021.

UW was looking for "a way to give them more media exposure, a way to make it something that was a keepsake for the family," Khalif said. "Something that they can hold onto and say, OK, in the wake of all this, this is that piece of memorabilia we get from it."

Signing at home

Owen Konopacki signing photo

Sun Prairie kicker Owen Konopacki, seated, poses with brother Josh, mother Maggie and father Kevin while signing paperwork to join the Air Force football team on Wednesday morning.

Past photos of players signing at school with family and friends there to celebrate the achievement have been going through Owen Konopacki's head lately. The Sun Prairie kicker said it was unfortunate the pandemic took out that opportunity for him.

"But I understand that with what's going on right now, it's just what we have to do in this moment in time," Konopacki said. "I'm still very thankful that I'm able to have my family here with me to do it."

Konopacki signed with Air Force on Wednesday morning at home with parents Kevin and Maggie and brother Josh. Relief was one of the things going through his head, he said. For his parents, there was at least a small sense of missing out on a bigger celebration.

"I'll give him kudos because it's driving my wife and I nuts a little bit that we're not able to have him experience all of this," Kevin Konopacki said. "But in his mind, what he's looking at is I got an offer from my dream school, I accepted it, I was able to pass through all the requirements. He just got his congressional nomination last week, which was the final thing he needed to do."

Sun Prairie is planning a school-wide signing day event in the spring, athletic director Eric Nee said.

Konopacki and Acker didn't have a fall season because of sports restrictions in Dane County. There's a chance their schools will play football starting in March, depending on the progress of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Acker was looking ahead to getting to meet the other members of UW's incoming class in person. They've already started to get to know each other virtually.

"I'm pumped," Acker said. "We have a group chat. We've been talking. We already feel like family and we haven't even met each other. I'm just really looking forward to summer and going Downtown and starting practice."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics