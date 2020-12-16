College football's signing day in a pandemic means quick, sparsely attended ceremonies and celebrations at home

Signing at home

Past photos of players signing at school with family and friends there to celebrate the achievement have been going through Owen Konopacki's head lately. The Sun Prairie kicker said it was unfortunate the pandemic took out that opportunity for him.

"But I understand that with what's going on right now, it's just what we have to do in this moment in time," Konopacki said. "I'm still very thankful that I'm able to have my family here with me to do it."

Konopacki signed with Air Force on Wednesday morning at home with parents Kevin and Maggie and brother Josh. Relief was one of the things going through his head, he said. For his parents, there was at least a small sense of missing out on a bigger celebration.

"I'll give him kudos because it's driving my wife and I nuts a little bit that we're not able to have him experience all of this," Kevin Konopacki said. "But in his mind, what he's looking at is I got an offer from my dream school, I accepted it, I was able to pass through all the requirements. He just got his congressional nomination last week, which was the final thing he needed to do."

Sun Prairie is planning a school-wide signing day event in the spring, athletic director Eric Nee said.