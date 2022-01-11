College Football Playoff talks stall, dimming hopes of expansion before 2026

“That give was because we have to have college football supported nationally. It is a national championship,” Sankey said.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff released a statement not long after the Monday's meeting, trying to make it clear that his conference was ready to back any of six different expanded playoff models.

The models include the proposal that came from Sankey and Bowlsby's group in addition to 12 teams with automatic bids for the Power Five conferences, plus the highest ranked Group of Five conference champions, and six at-large bids.

The Pac-12's statement also said there are three versions of an eight-team model that have been discussed.

“It is clear none of the six most-discussed expansion models has unanimous consent, with most having considerable opposition, and every conference other than the Pac-12 has indicated that they would be against at least one of the proposed models,” the statement said.

The Wisconsin Badgers have never made the four-team College Football Playoff, but would have made it multiple times during the CFP era under the 12-team formats being discussed.