Four of the five Power Five conferences will be represented in this year’s College Football Playoff.
The playoff field was announced Sunday morning, with SEC champion LSU (13-0) claiming the top seed. Big Ten Conference champion Ohio State (13-0) was awarded the second seed, ACC champ Clemson (13-0) claimed the third seed, and Big 12 winner Oklahoma (12-1) earned the final spot.
Ohio State — which came back to defeat the University of Wisconsin on Saturday in the Big Ten title game — will take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in one semifinal, with LSU and Oklahoma squaring off in the Peach Bowl in the other.
Those games will take place Dec. 28, with the winners meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the national championship.
Quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, leads a high-powered LSU offense. Burrow has completed 78.3 percent of his passes this season, which would be a Football Bowl Subdivision record if it holds, and set the SEC record with 44 touchdown passes this season.
Ohio State has one of the most complete teams in the country this year, led by a trio of potential Heisman candidates in defensive end Chase Young, quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins.
Clemson, the defending national champion, only had one scare en route to an undefeated regular season. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence commands one of the best offenses in the nation, and the defense has allowed 20 points just once this year.
Despite having a transfer quarterback for the third season in a row, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley has his team in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. Sooners’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is making his fourth College Football Playoff appearance.
The rest of the CFP Top 25 and New Year’s Six bowls will be announced at 2 p.m.