College football: La Follette's David Gray commits to play football at Ellsworth Community College
College football: La Follette's David Gray commits to play football at Ellsworth Community College

Prep football: Madison La Follette's David Gray, Verona's Jackson Acker

Verona's Jackson Acker runs past La Follette's David Gray in the first quarter, as Madison La Follette takes on Verona in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference high school football on Friday, 10/4/19 at Verona High School's Curtis Jones Field

 Greg Dixon

Madison La Follette product David Gray has committed to join the Ellsworth Community College football program in the fall.

Gray, a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver and defensive back, was an honorable mention player on the all-Big Eight Conference football team last season. He caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown and made 22 tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception.

La Follette went 6-4 and fell to Middleton in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 state playoffs.

He also averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on La Follette’s 23-1 boys basketball team, which was ranked No. 1 in the state when the WIAA called off the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruiting in the age of coronavirus: Players and coaches are adjusting to college recruiting during the pandemic

