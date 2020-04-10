College football: La Follette's David Gray commits to play football at Ellsworth Community College

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Madison La Follette product David Gray has committed to join the Ellsworth Community College football program in the fall.
Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Gray, a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver and defensive back, was an honorable mention player on the all-Big Eight Conference football team last season. He caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown and made 22 tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception.
La Follette went 6-4 and fell to Middleton in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 state playoffs.
He also averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on La Follette’s 23-1 boys basketball team, which was ranked No. 1 in the state when the WIAA called off the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.