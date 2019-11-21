Left tackle Cole Van Lanen will not play for the University of Wisconsin football team this week due to a head injury.

Cole Van Lanen mug

Van Lanen

Van Lanen, who has started all 10 games this season for the No. 14 Badgers, was ruled out on Thursday’s status report. Van Lanen was not listed on Monday’s status report.

UW coach Paul Chryst said at his news conference Thursday that sophomore Tyler Beach will start in Van Lanen’s place.

Beach has played in all 10 games this year, according to UW’s participation report, including one start at Illinois.

Purdue’s top two defensive ends, freshman George Karlaftis (6) and junior Derrick Barnes (4), have combined for 10 of Purdue’s 17 sacks this season, as well as 21 tackles for loss.

Biadasz an Outland semifinalist

UW junior center Tyler Biadasz was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, an award given to the nation’s best interior lineman. The All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America selects the six semifinalists, and will cut the list down to three finalists on Monday.

Tyler Biadasz mug

Biadasz

Biadasz has started 37 consecutive games for the Badgers.

Who has the edge when the No. 14 Badgers host Purdue?

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0