Coaching staff's continuity a boon for Badgers football in unique season

During a Zoom call with reporters Friday, Leonhard described the UW staff having in-house clinics, hammering on finer details that can get lost at times, and the group’s existing relationships were important as they exchanged ideas.

When the Big Ten Conference announced last month that football would return after a postponement, coaches knew, compared to a normal year, practice time would be limited before the Badgers would play a game.

Leonhard said he empathized with players dealing with the stress of the unknowns this offseason, and said he saw parallels from when the NFL players were locked out by owners prior to the 2011 season.

“It can just be smoother and smoother knowing that you really get less and less time on the field with this group. So we have to be more efficient so we can help that group. That was kind of our focus as coaches, and that’s why I’m confident that we did right by the athletes and I think it’ll translate to the field,” Leonhard said.

Rudolph said the communication between staff members is as good as it’s ever been.

“We’ve got exciting and energized guys on this side of the ball and I think their understanding of the bigger picture is showing up with the players in their coaching,” Rudolph said.