Coaching staff's continuity a boon for Badgers football in unique season

Returning talent from the year prior is a harbinger of success for a college football team.
Usually returning talent refers to key contributors like a quarterback or a linebacker building off what they showed the previous campaign. But in a year such as this, with unprecedented challenges and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, having returning coaches on the sideline will be as important as ever.
The University of Wisconsin has both, with 15 regular starters returning and all but one assistant coach from last season’s 10-4 team back for this season. Continuity on the staff helped both coaches and players make use of the altered spring, summer and fall schedules.
“I think it was huge. I couldn’t imagine having new pieces and going through that. How you catch somebody up to speed, or if the scheme is changing significantly, that’d be a crazy challenge,” said Jim Leonhard, a former UW walk-on and 10-year NFL veteran entering his fourth year as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator and fifth on the staff.
Along with Paul Chryst, who’s in his sixth year as the head coach at his alma mater, the Badgers brought back all of their assistant coaches with the except of Ted Gilmore, who left as UW’s receivers coach to take the tight ends post at Michigan State. Former Green Bay Packers receivers coach Alvis Whitted was hired this spring to replace Gilmore.
UW’s top assistants have built strong relationships in their tenures, many of which overlap all six years under Chryst. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, special teams coordinator Chris Haering, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr, running backs coach John Settle, tight ends coach Mickey Turner, and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield have all been on Chryst’s staff since he returned to the Badgers.
Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad is entering his fourth season in his current post at UW and ninth overall, while outside linebackers coach Bobby April III is in his third year with the program.
Coaching continuity is a rarity around the Big Ten this season. Both Michigan State and Rutgers overhauled their staffs, including new head coaches. Among other changes, Minnesota and Indiana are working in new offensive and special teams coordinators. Nebraska and Northwestern have new offensive coordinators, and Purdue has new defensive and special teams coordinators. Ohio State (defensive) and Penn State (offensive) changed top coordinators as well.
Rudolph said the socially-distanced offseason allowed coaches a chance to dive into their process and gain a deeper understanding of what they wanted out of certain personnel groupings and plays.
“Really spent a lot of time in Zoom calls talking through ideas, and you didn’t have to rush them to market. You didn’t have to get them in or decide what you’re going to do to hurry up, have that practice, and get those last details in,” he said. “You could talk about what is it that you like, or what do you think we need to round out certain packages.”
During a Zoom call with reporters Friday, Leonhard described the UW staff having in-house clinics, hammering on finer details that can get lost at times, and the group’s existing relationships were important as they exchanged ideas.
When the Big Ten Conference announced last month that football would return after a postponement, coaches knew, compared to a normal year, practice time would be limited before the Badgers would play a game.
Leonhard said he empathized with players dealing with the stress of the unknowns this offseason, and said he saw parallels from when the NFL players were locked out by owners prior to the 2011 season.
“It can just be smoother and smoother knowing that you really get less and less time on the field with this group. So we have to be more efficient so we can help that group. That was kind of our focus as coaches, and that’s why I’m confident that we did right by the athletes and I think it’ll translate to the field,” Leonhard said.
Rudolph said the communication between staff members is as good as it’s ever been.
“We’ve got exciting and energized guys on this side of the ball and I think their understanding of the bigger picture is showing up with the players in their coaching,” Rudolph said.
The challenges of playing football during a pandemic will be present throughout the season, and coaches can only do so much to prevent their players from exposure to the virus. But Badgers coaches believe they’re doing all they can to give players a chance at a special year.
“I think we’ve tried to take the right approach as coaches to help our team grow and to help young, college athletes develop even though they’re not on the field. It will be determined whether we did the right thing or not,” Leonhard said. “But I feel like we had a great plan and I think we executed it. Coaches and the players really handled their business well.”
