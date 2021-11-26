Coaching stability separates Big Ten from other conferences

Frost and Harbaugh are former quarterbacks coaching their alma maters, which may help explain why both schools were patient with them.

DiNardo notes that the lack of recent coaching changes in the Big Ten also is cyclical to a certain extent because many of the coaches with the league’s tougher jobs haven’t been there quite long enough to be evaluated fully.

At Minnesota, Fleck understands what’s expected of him. He just likes being at a place where he has a good working relationship with his bosses and in a conference that often rewards patience.

“I’m sure at some point you don’t win enough games at some point, people get fired,” Fleck said. “I’m no different than that. I’m not exempt to that. But I think when you look back on it, at the end of the day, I’ve always said: ‘Did we make it better? Was it better when we left it than when we found it?’ Somehow, some way.

“That is not comparing it to anybody else. That is just, ’Did you make it better and make your players better somehow? That is all you can do in a world that we are living in right now where it’s just win at all costs.”