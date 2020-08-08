Cloud of uncertainty hangs as Badgers football team prepares to open training camp

Uncertainty hangs like a cloud over the University of Wisconsin football team as it prepares to open fall training camp on Monday.
The Big Ten Conference announcing the Badgers’ schedule last week gave clarity as to who they’ll play and when, and the program deciding to open training camp four days after it originally planned are two rare instances in which questions can be answered. The COVID-19 pandemic has the Badgers — who are scheduled to start the year Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium — and the college football world walking on eggshells while games are set to start in a matter of weeks.
If the season can be played at all is questionable, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday when the schedule was announced, and how programs handle testing and other virus matters still needs to be ironed out. The Big Ten announced its COVID-19 requirements Wednesday, but players are asking for more in terms of testing, health insurance and penalties for noncompliance.
The Badgers released updated COVID-19 testing numbers Thursday, stating 21 of 259 student-athletes have tested positive since they began returning to campus in early June. The athletic department is releasing only cumulative figures, so the number of positive cases on particular teams is unclear, as is whether the positive tests have come when athletes return to campus or when they’ve been on campus.
UW, which was ranked 12th in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, will have fall practices structured differently due to the virus. On-field work in recent weeks has been done in small groups in order to comply with a Dane County order on gatherings. A message asking UW officials if the team will have to comply with the order during training camp wasn’t answered. The Big Ten said Saturday it won't progress to full-padded practices until further evaluation is done; practices will be conducted with players wearing helmets.
"We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all," a statement from the conference read.
No Badgers player has publicly stated they’ve opted out of the season, but it remains a possibility as long as the team practices and plays. Big Ten and NCAA policies protect players’ scholarships if they decide to sit out due to COVID-19 concerns. The conference has lost some of its top players — Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Michigan State lineman Jordan Reid — to opt-outs.
All of the COVID-19 concerns overshadow what is a pivotal training camp for the Badgers to answer on-field questions.
UW must find weapons on offense to replace star running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus, both of whom left a year of eligibility on the table to go to the NFL. Taylor was a second-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts, while Cephus was taken in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions.
Taylor and Cephus combined for 3,156 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns a year ago. That accounts for 52.2 percent of the total offense and 58.9 percent of the offensive touchdowns the Badgers amassed en route to a Big Ten Championship Game appearance and Rose Bowl berth.
Replacing Taylor, a two-time Doak Walker Award winner, appears to be the work of a handful of backs this season. Redshirt sophomore Nakia Watson looks to be the front-runner for the starting role, and senior Garrett Groshek will pick up some of the load along with his usual third-down-back duties. There are a handful of other backs — Julius Davis, Isaac Guerendo, Jalen Berger — who may be able to carve out a role as well.
Cephus’ production may be harder to replace because the Badgers receivers haven’t had much opportunity to work with new position coach Alvis Whitted. Whitted, who came from the Green Bay Packers coaching staff, was hired shortly before the pandemic forced UW’s campus to close.
UW fans will continue to clamor for redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz to take snaps this season, but without spring practices, it’s hard to see him unseating incumbent senior starter Jack Coan.
The Badgers have the most returning defensive production in the Big Ten, according to ESPN’s metric, and their 81 percent ranks 17th in the nation. Nine starters return for that unit, including the entire defensive line and secondary groups. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has seven cornerbacks at his disposal with significant snaps from last season.
Replacing linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr — both of whom graduated and made their way to the NFL — will be difficult, but the strengths of other areas on the defense could be enough to overcome their loss.
A concern for the UW defense is how players recovered from injuries during the spring and summer. Burrell (left arm), nose tackles Keeanu Benton (core) and Bryson Williams (left leg), and safety Scott Nelson (left leg) all had injuries that would have kept them out of spring practices had they been held. Nelson and Williams were dealing with knee injuries suffered in games last year that forced them to miss time.
The most intriguing games this Big Ten season
Week 1: Indiana at Wisconsin
The Badgers kick off the season with a bang against a team with high expectations.
Indiana featured a strong offense a year ago, and after the transfer of Peyton Ramsey, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes the reigns as a starter. He averaged 232.3 yards per game passing and had 12 touchdowns in six games last year. Receiver Whop Philyor returns after a second-team All-Big Team year as a junior.
They’ll be a good matchup with Wisconsin’s defense, which was ranked in the top 5 nationally almost all of last season. The Badgers’ secondary is deep and experienced, which makes for a fun Friday night matchup in the opening week.
Runner-up: Purdue at Michigan
Week 2: Michigan at Minnesota
How the Gophers deal with the success of last season and how the Wolverines handle impatience from their fans are through-lines for the entire season. A big win early in the season could vault the winner into contention and slip the loser toward a disappointing year.
Minnesota must find a new weapon after All-American receiver Rashod Bateman opted out of the season Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns, but quarterback Tanner Morgan is still in place after a record-setting 2019.
Michigan’s in the opposite situation — its receivers Ronnie Bell and Nico Collins are a formidable 1-2 punch, but quarterback is a question mark. Dylan McCaffrey enters as the likely starter, but he may split snaps.
Runner-up: Iowa at Purdue
Week 3: Penn State at Michigan
Call this the, “If it wasn’t for Ohio State” bowl.
Both of these teams are right near of the top in the Big Ten, but neither can find a way to beat the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions might have the defense to do it this season, but there are reports that All-American linebacker Micah Parsons may opt out of the year. Still, Penn State has what it takes to contend for the Big Ten title if they can top Michigan.
The Wolverines’ top two tacklers from last season graduated, so they’ll need new faces to emerge on that side of the ball.
Runner-up: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Week 4: Minnesota at Wisconsin
This is the first time since 2013 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe won’t be held on the last week of the regular season, a scheduling tweak designed to allow multiple back-up dates for the rivalry game to be played. It’s also expected to give the winner control of the Big Ten West
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan had his best game against a Big Ten opponent at Minnesota last year, as he battled through wind and snow to throw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring strike to Quintez Cephus. Without Cephus and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Coan will need to elevate the offense with the passing game.
Minnesota’s defense lost linebacker Carter Coughlin and safety Antonie Winfield Jr. to the NFL, so it’s hard to expect much improvement in a defense that ranked seventh in the conference last year with 22.5 points per game allowed.
Runner-up: Indiana at Ohio State
Week 5: Minnesota at Nebraska
In the first week that bye weeks come into play, this Big Ten West matchup is a test of identity.
Scott Frost has done well recruiting and landing transfers at Nebraska, but lost one of his best offensive playmakers in receiver JD Spielman, who transferred to TCU. At some point, Nebraska’s recruiting successes have to translate to more on-field wins, right? This could be a chance at home for the Cornhuskers to score a win to build upon.
Even with the talent loss Minnesota has seen this offseason, being an “elite” program, as coach P.J. Fleck calls it, means being able to reload quickly and find ways to win.
Runner-up: Michigan State at Michigan
Week 6: Purdue at Wisconsin
Weird things have happened when these teams play of late, but the Boilermakers are bringing firepower to this year’s matchup.
One could argue the receiver duo of Rondale Moore and David Bell is the best in the Big Ten and one of the best in the nation. Injuries to Moore and multiple quarterbacks last season derailed what was a solid offense. Losing tight end Brycen Hopkins will hurt, but a healthy Moore with a solid QB is enough to fill the void.
This will be one of the toughest tests of the season for UW’s secondary, which features returning six cornerbacks who’ve played significant snaps. Keeping fresh bodies on Moore will be crucial.
Runner-up: Nebraska at Ohio State
Week 7: Michigan at Indiana
Indiana’s been a tough team to slow down offensively in recent years, but the Hoosiers haven’t been able to stop opponents either. Can that change in a matchup that could determine the second tier of the Big Ten East?
Indiana ranks No. 11 with 78% of its production returning from last season, according to ESPN’s metric. They return 82% on defense, which is 13th in the country. They may not be stars, but IU returns solid pass rushers like Jerome Johnson and Demarcus Elliott.
This is the kind of game that Michigan fans dread deep down. They feel they should win with ease, but know that under Jim Harbaugh, games like this have been coin flips.
Runner-up: Ohio State at Michigan State
Week 8: Iowa at Penn State
Duck for cover — the most intriguing matchup in Week 8 isn’t Michigan at Ohio State.
For a series to be a rivalry, both sides need to win often. That hasn’t been the case for OSU-Michigan, as the Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 18 meetings.
Iowa at Penn State is more intriguing as both teams are contenders on their side of the conference and both could be without their best player from a year ago — Parsons from PSU and quarterback Nate Stanley from Iowa.
It’ll also be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes recover from the findings that their culture negatively affected Black athletes. That led to a parting of ways with longtime strength coach Chris Doyle.
Runner-up: Michigan at Ohio State
Week 9: Wisconsin at Michigan
This may be the only game in the Badgers season in which they’re not the betting favorite. Playing at The Big House will have a different feel this season as crowds — if allowed at all — will be smaller than the 100,000-plus groups normally at Michigan games.
UW dismantled the Wolverines last season, jumping out to a 35-0 lead and setting the tone early with its running. Can that happen again without Taylor in the backfield and a new-look offensive line?
With its move to a spread-based offense, perhaps Michigan will be able to use its receivers better than last season, when inconsistent QB play made them non-factors.
Runner-up: Penn State at Nebraska
Week 10: Ohio State at Penn State
More than likely, the winner of this game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game.
The reason Ohio State hasn’t made this list yet is because very few of their games early in the season will be close. The offense, despite losing running back J.K. Dobbins, features dual-threat QB Justin Fields, a veteran offensive line and a host of playmaking receivers. They’re not going to have much trouble scoring until they face the Nittany Lions.
This will be a test of Penn State’s offense, though. Its line didn’t hold up well enough against OSU’s strong pass rush a season ago, and the offense couldn’t capitalize on Buckeyes turnovers.
Runner-up: Indiana at Michigan State
Week 11: Wisconsin at Iowa
Nothing like an old-school, rushing-centric game with a decent likelihood of snow, right?
Wisconsin has gotten the better of Iowa six of the past seven meetings, and has built recruiting momentum over the Hawkeyes. However, both teams could be in position to win the Big Ten West if they win this game.
One area Iowa is ahead of UW is the kicking game. Iowa’s Keith Duncan returns as a Lou Garza Award front-runner after making a conference-record 29 field goals last season.
Runner-up: Nebraska at Purdue
Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State
This game could mean everything or nothing for both teams.
Bowl games and the College Football Playoff are still a question mark for this season, and there’s a chance the Buckeyes have the Big Ten East wrapped up entering the game. Would they play their starters in a game with no bowl/playoff implications if they’ve already clinched a title-game berth?
The same could be said for Iowa in the West, although less likely.
Ohio State may be out for revenge from the last time these teams played, a 55-24 Iowa win that knocked the Buckeyes out of CFP contention in 2017.
Runner-up: Purdue at Indiana
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.