Cloud of uncertainty hangs as Badgers football opens training camp

No Badgers player has publicly stated they’ve opted out of the season, but it remains a possibility as long as the team practices and plays. Big Ten and NCAA policies protect players’ scholarships if they decide to sit out due to COVID-19 concerns. The conference has lost some of its top players — Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Michigan State lineman Jordan Reid — to opt-outs.

All of the COVID-19 concerns overshadow what is a pivotal training camp for the Badgers to answer on-field questions.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW must find weapons on offense to replace star running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus, both of whom left a year of eligibility on the table to go to the NFL. Taylor was a second-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts, while Cephus was taken in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions.

Taylor and Cephus combined for 3,156 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns a year ago. That accounts for 52.2 percent of the total offense and 58.9 percent of the offensive touchdowns the Badgers amassed en route to a Big Ten Championship Game appearance and Rose Bowl berth.