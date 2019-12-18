Clemson's recent titles leading to more recruiting victories

Clemson's impressive run of recent success on the football field is paying dividends on the recruiting trail.
After winning two of the last three national titles, Clemson is putting together its highest-rated recruiting class ever as high school seniors across the country finalize their college selections during the early signing period that begins Wednesday.
Clemson has verbal commitments from seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Clemson leads the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
“This class is just ridiculous,’” said Mike Farrell, the Rivals national director of recruiting.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has signed plenty of elite players before. Clemson’s current roster features seven former five-star prospects, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
But the Tigers have never assembled a class quite like this one. The 247Sports Composite team rankings go back as far as 2008, and Clemson has never finished higher than seventh. This year, Clemson is competing with Alabama and LSU for first place.
247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons notes that Clemson typically doesn’t have as much roster attrition as other powers, so the Tigers often end up with smaller classes. Simmons also says Clemson sometimes pursues prospects whose star ratings might not accurately measure how they’ll fit into the program.
“In order to ensure they’re getting the right guys from a culture standpoint, they’re willing to take prospects who from a talent level, the Alabamas of the world don’t want,” Simmons said. “This year those guys (who fit) happen to be players who are really good as well.”
Five-star prospects committed to Clemson include defensive tackles Bryan Bresee (ranked No. 1 overall) and Demonte Capehart (No. 24), defensive end Myles Murphy (No. 3), quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (No. 13), running back Demarkcus Bowman (No. 16), cornerback Fred Davis II (No. 26) and outside linebacker Trenton Simpson (No. 29).
Murphy says he isn’t surprised about the talent Clemson has accumulated.
Although the defensive end from Powder Springs (Georgia) Hillgrove says he grew up an Alabama fan, Murphy indicates he started thinking about Clemson after visiting the campus before his sophomore year. Murphy called Clemson “the type of school where they try to make it as much like home as possible.”
“They make it family oriented,” Murphy said. ‘The parents of all the athletes love it there. If the mom and dad like it, that will have a big influence on the athletes. That’s why I’m really not surprised they have a good class like this.”
Clemson recruit Bryn Tucker, a four-star offensive lineman from Knoxville (Tennessee) Catholic, also praised the program’s family atmosphere but acknowledged that Clemson’s impressive performance in its College Football Playoff championship game victory over Alabama last year played a role in his decision.
“That was probably Alabama's best team that they've had over a long time," Tucker said. “For (Clemson) to just beat them down like that was proving a point to me, that this team is for real. I want to be part of a winning team, that wins national championships. They’ll work me and get me better, bigger, stronger and faster. That’s what I want to be a part of.”
Here are some other stories to watch as the early signing period kicks off.
WHO’S LEFT
Five of the top seven prospects according to the 247Sports Composite already have verbally committed to schools: Bresee (Clemson), wide receiver Julian Fleming (Ohio State), Murphy (Clemson), quarterback Bryce Young (Alabama) and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State).
The top uncommitted prospects are No. 4 Justin Flowe and No. 5 Jordan Burch. Southern California and Oregon are among the schools pursuing Flowe, a linebacker from Upland, California. Burch, a defensive end from Columbia, South Carolina, is considering Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Clemson and LSU.
TEAM STANDINGS
Clemson is first in the 247Sports Composite team standings heading into the early signing period, followed closely by Alabama and LSU. Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn and Texas make up the rest of the top 10.
WEST COAST PLAYERS HEADING EAST
Four of the top six prospects in the state of California have verbally committed to SEC schools or Clemson: Young (Alabama), Uiagalelei (Clemson), running back Kendall Milton (Georgia) and wide receiver Jermaine Burton (LSU).
MOVING ON UP?
USC is currently 82nd in the 247Sports Composite team standings, a remarkable turn of events for a program that has never finished outside the top 20. USC could move up quite a bit by February as it remains in play for several notable players.
NEW COACHES WEIGHING IN
The early signing period makes it difficult on new coaches who only have a few weeks to salvage their recruiting classes while they also try to put together their staffs. One new coach to watch is Florida State’s Mike Norvell as he tries to restore the Seminoles to national prominence.
Norvell already took one big step forward last week by getting a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback prospect Tate Rodemaker. Florida State didn’t sign a high school quarterback in either of its last two recruiting classes.
AP sports writer Pete Iacobelli in Clemson, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 football recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.