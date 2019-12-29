Clemson rallies to edge Ohio State 29-23 in College Football Playoff semifinal

Fields, who went to high school 20 miles from Lawrence in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta, passed for 320 yards and a touchdown. But he was picked off twice after throwing just one interception in the regular season.

It was the first matchup between the two former five-star recruit quarterbacks from the class of 2018. They were far from perfect, but both delivered in crunch time. If this is the start of a long rivalry, bring it on.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers were in danger of being blown out in the first half, but they managed to come up with three red-zone stops, where Ohio State settled for fields goals. Then they scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half to make it a new game.

“I told them at the half I think we took their best punch," Swinney said.

Ohio State: The calls that folks in Columbus will be talking about for a long time:

— A targeting foul on defensive back Shaun Wade in the second quarter kept Clemson's first touchdown drive alive when the Buckeyes were up 16-0.

— A roughing the punter call against the Buckeyes did the same in the the third quarter and led to Clemson taking its first lead.