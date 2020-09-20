Clemson, Alabama stay atop AP Top 25

A slower than expected week in college football led to few changes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Clemson and Alabama remained in the top two spots for the second consecutive week after the Tigers throttled The Citadel. Alabama and the rest of the SEC will open their season this weekend.
The AP advised voters to not consider Big Ten teams this week, giving them time to digest the revamped Big Ten schedule and get a clearer picture of which players will be opting in or out. Big Ten teams will be included in the Sept. 27 poll.
Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Clemson 2-0 (59)
- Alabama 0-0 (1)
- Oklahoma 1-0
- Georgia 0-0
- Florida 0-0
- LSU 0-0
- Notre Dame 2-0
- Texas 1-0
- Auburn 0-0
- Texas A&M 0-0
- North Carolina 1-0
- Miami 2-0
- UCF 1-0
- Cincinnati 1-0
- Oklahoma State 1-0
- Tennessee 0-0
- Memphis 1-0
- Brigham Young 1-0
- Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0
- Virginia 0-0
- Pittsburgh 2-0
- Army 2-0
- Kentucky 0-0
- Louisville 1-1
- Marshall 2-0
Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1
