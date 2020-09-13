Clemson, Alabama sit 1-2 in AP Top 25

After a multitude of schedule changes and adjustments, college football got going in earnest this weekend.
The ACC started with a number of conference games, and the Big 12 kicked off nonconference tilts.
The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Sunday afternoon with adjustments of its own, with teams from the Big Ten and the Pac-12 no longer considered.
Clemson maintained the top spot in the poll after throttling Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday, while Alabama — which hasn’t played yet — was second.
Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Clemson 1-0 (60)
2. Alabama 0-0
3. Oklahoma 1-0
4. Georgia 0-0
5. Florida 0-0
6. LSU 0-0
7. Notre Dame 1-0
8. Auburn 0-0
9. Texas 1-0
10. Texas A&M 0-0
11. Oklahoma State 0-0
12. North Carolina 1-0
13. Cincinnati 0-0
14. UCF 0-0
15. Tennessee 0-0
16. Memphis 1-0
17. Miami 1-0
18. Louisville 1-0
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0
20. Virginia Tech 0-0
21. BYU 1-0
22. Army 2-0
23. Kentucky 0-0
24. Appalachian State 1-0
25. Pittsburgh 1-0
Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1
