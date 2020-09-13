Clemson, Alabama sit 1-2 in AP Top 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a multitude of schedule changes and adjustments, college football got going in earnest this weekend.

The ACC started with a number of conference games, and the Big 12 kicked off nonconference tilts.

The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Sunday afternoon with adjustments of its own, with teams from the Big Ten and the Pac-12 no longer considered.

Clemson maintained the top spot in the poll after throttling Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday, while Alabama — which hasn’t played yet — was second.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 1-0 (60)

2. Alabama 0-0

3. Oklahoma 1-0

4. Georgia 0-0

5. Florida 0-0

6. LSU 0-0

7. Notre Dame 1-0

8. Auburn 0-0

9. Texas 1-0

10. Texas A&M 0-0

11. Oklahoma State 0-0

12. North Carolina 1-0