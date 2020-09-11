Class of 2021 recruit Antwan Roberts fits Badgers running back mold

“Sometimes on film it doesn’t look like I’m a guy who can truck people and keep going,” he said. “But I can when I need to. ... If I can make a man miss, that’s my first go-to, but when it comes down to it, putting my head down and running behind my shoulders isn’t a problem for me either.”

Geisinger saw something special in Roberts as a middle schooler. The way he saw the game, the way he used his talent, the frame that he could add muscle and weight to, the dynamic ability with the ball in his hands. Roberts even got playing time on the varsity team as a freshman — a rarity in his school’s highly competitive conference — after injuries knocked out the starter.

After taking over the starting role, Roberts has developed more patience, Geisinger said, and the knowledge that he had to play within the framework of the offense.

“His freshman year and into his sophomore year, he’d make some mistakes trying to get outside a few times and not get inside his pullers, or not getting downhill in the ‘A’ gap when he’s supposed to,” Geisinger said. “Now he’s realizing what type of runner he is, and while he does have speed and he can out-run (opponents), when we’re playing really good competition, he understands he has to fit within the system.”