Class of 2021 for Badgers football setting up to be best yet

During a news teleconference last week, Chryst said one of the toughest parts of losing spring practices due to the coronavirus was that young players didn’t get a chance to show what they could do in those roles, especially at receiver. Danny Davis, Jack Dunn, Adam Krumholz, and Kendric Pryor are the only returning receivers who’ve had significant playing time, with the majority of those snaps coming from Davis and Pryor. On top of that, new position coach Alvis Whitted hasn’t had much on-field time with the group since he was hired to replace Ted Gilmore.

“Danny and KP have had big moments, and they’ve had big games. Now it’s their opportunity to turn those into big seasons. For them, they’ve had the right approach. They know this is their last shot at it,” Chryst said of his senior receivers.

“We’ve got some young guys that have some ability, that have some talent. That would be one of the groups … you’d circle and say, ‘Who really does come out of it once we start practicing?’ You have a pretty good idea about those four (experienced receivers), but the next ones, is it A.J. Abbott? Is it Taj (Mustapha)? Is it Stephan Bracey? Is it one of the freshman? That’ll be interesting, because I think that it’s far from knowing, heck, who even the travel roster is.”

Sanborn on Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list