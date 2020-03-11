Chris Orr shines at Wisconsin Badgers pro day

Chris Orr wasn’t sure what else he was supposed to do.
He felt as though his senior season as a starting inside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team stood out enough to earn an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. He figured his 78 tackles, 14 of which were for loss, and 11½ sacks and All-Big Ten recognition were going to earn him the opportunity to work out for NFL personnel in Indianapolis.
When Orr’s name wasn’t on the list of invitees, neither he, his UW teammates who were invited, nor some NFL scouts could believe it.
Orr’s Combine snub made Wednesday’s UW pro day at the McClain Center all the more important. Orr said he was determined to make the most of his chance, and representatives from all 32 NFL teams saw a strong performance from the 6-foot, 224-pounder.
“I felt like my track record was enough for me to get the invite. But I didn’t beat myself up too much about it, it just made me work even harder,” Orr said. “It felt great to be out here with my guys, I was comfortable all day, smiling, happy to see everybody, so I’m happy with today.”
Orr ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, a 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle, and a 6.99-second three-cone drill. Had Orr been at the Combine and run those times, he would’ve ranked 13th, first, and fifth, respectively among linebackers. He also broad jumped 9 feet, 2 inches, vertical jumped 36½ inches and tallied 20 reps on bench press.
Orr said not being invited to the Combine added fuel to his fire while preparing for UW’s pro day, which was attended by 44 total NFL representatives. That group of reps included former Badgers coach Bret Bielema, who’s now an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
A total of 10 players participated in the pro day — nine former Badgers, including Orr, and long snapper Drew Rakers of UW-Platteville. Former UW center Tyler Biadasz attended as well and spoke with NFL scouts, but didn’t participate in drills as he’s still rehabilitating a shoulder injury.
Even though Orr wasn’t at the Combine, he was still a topic of conversation.
“While I’ve been going through the process and doing the interview, they (ask), ‘What teammate would you bring with you?’” said former UW linebacker Zack Baun, who was at the Combine. “I always say Chris Orr. He’s a brother to me, and I didn’t say it because of that. The dude is just such a great leader, great player, great person that any team would be so lucky to have him.”
After the testing portion of the pro day, Orr, Baun and a handful of other former Badgers did field drills led by Bielema. Orr said he hoped to show more versatility than his college game tape will.
“In our scheme, I didn’t have to do too much open up and running, flipping my hips crazy. So I know that was a little bit of a knock on me. I just wanted to show my athleticism and I think I did that,” he said.
Orr will continue to train and participate in local pro days for NFL teams leading up to the league’s draft, slated for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
He said he hopes his performance Wednesday will help him turn the disappointment of not being invited to the Combine into the joy of being drafted.
“I feel pretty confident that I will, but in all honesty, I just want a chance to play in the NFL,” Orr said. “I don’t care if it’s the last pick of the draft, if it’s undrafted free agent, third-fourth-fifth, whatever the case is, I don’t care. I just want to get into the NFL.”
Cephus shows true speed
Former UW receiver Quintez Cephus was able to use the Badgers’ pro day to correct the poor 40-yard dash time he posted at the Combine last month.
Cephus ran a laser-timed 4.56-second 40 on Wednesday, shaving 0.17 seconds off his Combine time.
“Today was great. I felt at home. Come out in front of familiar faces and perform, that’s what I’m used to doing,” he said.
Cephus said he “felt like he met with every team” between his time at the Combine and Wednesday, and he was looking forward to working out for them between now and the draft.
“I’m doing everything I can to give teams as much information as they can get on me so I can be in the best position come draft,” Cephus said.
Baun, Bielema break down tape
Before Bielema directed Baun in drills Wednesday, the pair spent time together in a UW meeting room Tuesday discussing game film.
“It went really well,” Baun said. “Familiar face here at Wisconsin. I think that connection is really good. He was cracking jokes while we were drawing stuff up on that board.”
Bielema went 68-24 in seven years as the UW coach before leaving for Arkansas.
“It was crazy, cause he’s a legend here,” Orr said. “He’s such a cool guy, such a genuine guy. You definitely feel that when you’re working with him, so it was fun for me.”
COVID-19 coronavirus concerns
Because Biadasz can’t participate in field drills while rehabbing his injury, he’s focusing on doing everything he can in meetings with NFL teams to show his knowledge of the game.
However, with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and possible travel issues, those meetings may he harder to conduct. Biadasz said he hasn’t had anything changed yet, but it’s something that he’s quite aware of.
“Even my mom and dad are texting me like, ‘Hey, make sure you’re washing your hands. Hand sanitizer, you have it with you?’” Biadasz said. “Everyone’s looking out for it. Our coaching staff here at UW, they’re looking out for us too.”