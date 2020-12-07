Chip Scoggins: Give us Minnesota vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 19, Big Ten leaders

Putting the Axe back up for grabs would be a nice ending to a tumultuous season. The Gophers and Badgers own the longest-standing rivalry in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 129 games. This was the first interruption since 1906. No game on either team's schedule means more than that one.

The Big Ten left itself no wiggle room by scheduling eight games in eight weeks. Games were either played or canceled, not postponed to a later date.

Week 9 provides flexibility to fix that. Once the division champions are determined, the league can do anything it wants in scheduling everyone else. This situation isn't guided by bylaws. Just fire up a Zoom with athletic directors and iron out matchups.

Sources told me that Gophers officials have spoken to the Big Ten office and expressed a desire to play the Badgers. Presumably, that feeling is mutual.

No one has more clout in the Big Ten than Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. If Barry asks for it, he will get it.