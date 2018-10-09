Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul Chryst on sidelines
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst on the sidelines during Wisconsin's 45-17 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. 

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

Well more than a year out from National Signing Day, the University of Wisconsin's already stocking up on talented offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class.

St. Charles (Ill.) East High standout Dylan Barrett announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday night. He joined in-state offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig as UW's only three pledges for 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Barrett rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.

He reportedly has offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia and Missouri among others and took a visit to Madison this weekend.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

