Check out the drawings of new Camp Randall club seats as Badgers plan groundbreaking

Renovations to the south end zone seating at Camp Randall Stadium are scheduled to start in a month, and the University of Wisconsin has put some of the new premium seats on sale to the public.

The $77.6 million job will transform what's now 6,000 bleacher seats into 2,300 seats in small loge boxes, rows of chairback seating and a terrace. Indoor club spaces underneath the seating areas and inside the Field House, replacement of the artificial turf football field and updates for the press box also are included in the "CR Future" work.

Construction is set to begin Nov. 22, two days after the final Badgers football home game of the season, and be done before the Sept. 3 opener of the 2022 football campaign.

UW sold out of the loge boxes, the rows of seats with bar rails and about half of the 1,000 outdoor club seats when it opened sales to donors. The rest of the club seats now are open to the public.

The cost: between $1,500 and $3,500 per seat per season, not including a required gift to UW Athletics that starts at $2,500 per purchase.

The new premium seating adds to suites and two indoor club sections that were built in the stadium renovation completed in 2005.