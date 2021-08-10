Chase Wolf's strong day and more observations from Wisconsin football practice

With the good things he does, there were some head-scratching mistakes. His ill-advised deep throw down the left sideline late in the Minnesota game was intercepted and gave the Gophers the ball back with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in a tie game. UW went on to win 20-17 in overtime. Wolf also threw an interception in the final minute of the first half of the Badgers’ win over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Chryst said Wolf has done well this offseason recognizing when to be aggressive in trying to make plays.

“I think the guys did a nice job in the summer preparing for the season when you're not doing skelly and team situations,” Chryst said. “So there's still some getting back to playing that we've got to do, that Chase’s got to do, but hopefully we can shorten those that curve for him so we can progress.”

Here are some other observations from UW’s fifth training camp practice.

’DP’ flashes raw power

At 6-foot-1 and 247 pounds, Darryl Peterson is one of the bigger outside linebackers on the Badgers’ roster. He showed he knew how to use that size during 11-on-11 portions of practice, firing into linemen and knocking them off balance.