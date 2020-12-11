Changing Big Ten rules for Ohio State 'not rocket science,' Barry Alvarez says

It sounds like Barry Alvarez thinks too much was made of the Big Ten's decision to reverse course on its rules and allow Ohio State to play in the league's football championship game.
"This is not rocket science," the University of Wisconsin athletic director said on his monthly radio show Thursday. "This is common sense, particularly in a year like this."
Alvarez and other Big Ten athletic directors decided Wednesday to scrap the requirement that teams had to play in at least six games to be eligible for the football title game in a season already shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Undefeated Ohio State has played only five games because of outbreaks of the coronavirus but is fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes were scheduled to play Michigan on Saturday, but the Wolverines canceled the game because of high COVID-19 numbers.
Indiana (6-1), which lost to Ohio State on Nov. 21, was next in line to play in the Big Ten Championship Game if the Buckeyes were ineligible.
Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten's return-to-play task force, said his opinion was formed by Ohio State having already clinched the Big Ten East Division championship regardless of the outcome of the Michigan game.
"To me, they've earned the right to play in that game," Alvarez said in his show broadcast on 1310 WIBA and Learfield/IMG College. "I don't care what we had stated early on. And we've got to protect our league. The fact that somebody has a chance to get into the CFP and play for a national championship and we're going to hold them out because they only played five games instead of six, when it's obvious when you watch them play they're a top-four team. So I made it very clear what my opinion was."
Ohio State will play Northwestern in the Dec. 19 championship game after the Big Ten got approval from Senior Women Administrators and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors to remove the six-game requirement.
The Badgers don't know who they'll face next weekend in the Big Ten Champions Week, but Alvarez threw his support behind the idea of rescheduling the rivalry game against Minnesota that was canceled Nov. 28 because of an outbreak with the Gophers.
The extra week of games for the 12 Big Ten teams not in the championship originally was intended to pair teams from opposite divisions.
"It's no secret that Minnesota has stated they'd like to play us. We'd like to do the same thing," Alvarez said. "I'd hate for us to lose that rivalry game during my watch — longest ongoing college football traditional game in the country. Boy, I'd hate to lose that. Hopefully we can solidify that and play them."
Alvarez also had some complaints with Big Ten football officiating in UW's two consecutive losses and flashed back to times when he said former coach Bret Bielema cost the Badgers games with on-field antics.
"We've really been bitten the last two weeks with some tough officiating calls — really some tough officiating calls," Alvarez said. "A couple phantom calls that really hurt us. Those are just like turnovers. You have a stop and you get an interference call that is really questionable, and it's justified when you watch film they're questionable."
The Badgers have been penalized a combined 16 times for 150 yards in back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Indiana. That's a big jump from UW's first two games, when it was flagged a combined four times for 20 yards in wins over Illinois and Michigan.
Some of the calls early in the Nov. 21 game against Northwestern were questionable, including an interception for the Badgers that was wiped out by a pass interference penalty.
The Badgers had eight penalties for 81 yards in their 14-6 home loss to Indiana last week, while the Hoosiers were flagged once for 5 yards. There was also a large disparity in the loss to Northwestern, with the Badgers finishing with eight penalties for 69 yards and the Wildcats with one penalty for 5 yards.
"We started the season not having many penalties, but I haven't been crazy about some of the calls that we've had against us that really have hurt us in two one-score games," Alvarez said.
Continuing on an officiating thread in his radio show, Alvarez said he learned a lot about how to work the people in stripes from Bob Devaney, who coached him at Nebraska. Alvarez said he remembered Devaney chasing down officials at halftime to get in a few words.
His philosophy, Alvarez said, was to plant something in the officials' heads that on close calls, they wouldn't want Devaney "chewing on them."
"It's human nature involved there where officials have a preconceived notion who's going to win the game," Alvarez said. "It's in their subconscious."
He said there were times early in his career when the Badgers were big underdogs, a fact he suspected had an effect on the officials.
"I'd tell them: Don't come into this game with any preconceived notions that they're going to beat us, that they're a better team," Alvarez said. "My guys are ready and we're going to get after their fannies now. So you call what you see. Don't imagine anything.
"We weren't afraid to get after them and chew on them a little bit. You earned every penny of your salary when you worked a game against us, in particular if you were on our sidelines."
There's a line coaches can't cross, however, and Alvarez said he once got a call from then-Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany with a complaint about how Bielema was holding up games by being out on the field to argue with officials.
"He lost some games; some officials threw some flags against him in retaliation for him embarrassing them," Alvarez said. "He cost us a couple games."
He specifically mentioned a game at Michigan State. Bielema was issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the fourth quarter of UW's 25-24 loss Nov. 1, 2008. It was one of 12 penalties that day for the Badgers, with eight of them (for 66 yards) coming in the fourth quarter as UW was blowing a double-digit lead.
After a 5-yard obstruction penalty was called on the UW sideline — strong safety Jay Valai bumped into an official while jogging onto the field — Bielema told an official, "He wasn't really doing a good job," and was penalized. Michigan State scored the final 12 points of the game following that penalty.
"You have to be careful," Alvarez said. "There's a fine line there. You don't want to embarrass them but you want to let them know how you feel. And if you think they made a bad call, they've got to know that."
Jim Polzin contributed to this report.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 football recruiting class
JP BENZSCHAWEL
JP Benzschawel, an offensive lineman out of Grafton, was the first recruit in the Badgers’ 2021 class, continuing the family tradition at UW.
Benzschawel’s brothers, Beau (2015-18) and Luke (2016-19) played offensive line and tight end, respectively, for the Badgers. His father, Scott (1983-87) and uncle Eric (1988-92) also played football for UW.
Benzschawel is one of the top-ranked offensive tackles in the country. A four-star recruit on 247sports, and ESPN, and a three-star on Rivals, Benzschawel is a top-200 recruit nationally by 247sports and ESPN.
Blessed and honored to be verbally committing to the University of Wisconsin to play football! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/04616mdfIp— JP Benzschawel (@jp_benzschawel) February 1, 2019
JACKSON ACKER
Jackson Acker, a running back from Verona, committed to the Badgers soon after receiving an offer in June 2019.
UW was Acker’s first scholarship offer after his sophomore season, but he used it as momentum for a strong junior campaign at Verona High School. He was a first-team running back on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team, rushing for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.
Acker is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
DEACON HILL
Deacon Hill, a quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., committed to the Badgers in July 2019.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound, pro-style prospect, Hill was part of wave of recruiting commitments for UW. Hill turned down offers from Kansas State and Nevada in favor of the Badgers.
Hill turned heads at an Elite 11 regional camp in California with his big arm and deep throws. He is the lone quarterback thus far in the 2021 class, and the 2020 class added just one in walk-on Daniel Wright.
Hill is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
@throw_to_win @Coach_Jordan_4 @SB_DonsFootball @K12Elite @Feholi @JohnUribe5 pic.twitter.com/BD28OvfTft— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) June 25, 2019
LOYAL CRAWFORD
Loyal Crawford, a running back from Eau Claire, Wis., committed to the Badgers in August 2019.
A fast, shifty and explosive back, Crawford was limited to five games as a junior due to injury. Still, he tallied 671 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. He was one of the first freshmen to suit up for a varsity game at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Crawford — listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds — is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
UW’s scholarship offer the first Division I offer Crawford had received, according to multiple outlets.
RILEY MAHLMAN
Riley Mahlman, an offensive lineman from Lakeville, Minn., committed to the Badgers after watching them defeat Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in September 2019.
Mahlman is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN, and a three-star by Rivals. He’s ranked as the top recruit in the state of Minnesota by 247sports and ESPN, and the No. 2 Minnesota product by Rivals. UW beat out Ohio State, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Florida and others for Mahlman.
With Mahlman and 2020 linebacker Kaden Johnson, the Badgers secured the top-ranked recruit out of Minnesota in consecutive years.
The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tackle also played tight end for Lakeville South High School.
COMMITTED!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IZ1T9lX3ka— Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) September 22, 2019
BRYAN SANBORN
Bryan Sanborn, an inside linebacker from Lake Zurich, Ill., committed to UW in December 2019.
Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Bryan’s late father, Paul, played football at Oregon.
COMMITTED... pic.twitter.com/xrTFVj7NdK— Bryan Sanborn (@bryan_sanborn21) December 13, 2019
AYO ADEBOGUN
Ayo Adebogun, a linebacker/defensive end hailing from Mequon, committed to the Badgers in December 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press as a junior, a season in which he tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles.
The Homestead High School product is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
COMMITTED!! pic.twitter.com/vLaGE2dCjH— Ayo Adebogun (@AdebogunAyo) December 16, 2019
HUNTER WOHLER
Hunter Wohler, a safety out of Muskego, orally committed to UW just before Christmas 2019.
Rated by multiple recruiting sites as the best or second-best prospect in Wisconsin in his class, Wohler helped Muskego to an unbeaten record and a WIAA Division I state championship as a junior. Wohler had 122 total tackles and two interceptions as a junior, and he was named the state’s Associated Press' player of the year.
Wohler — listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds — is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals, and ESPN. He’s ranked as the No. 298 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.
#OnWisconsin ⚪️🔴 @CoachKhalif @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/diJgUpSppb— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) December 24, 2019
JAKE CHANEY
Jake Chaney, a linebacker out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., committed to the Badgers in March 2020.
The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and Rivals.
He was the District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.
Chaney was the third linebacker and ninth overall recruit in the 2021 class.
MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN‼️ #ALLIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ur4p6KP1DZ— Jake Chaney (@JakeChaney9) March 15, 2020
ANTWAN ROBERTS
Antwan Roberts announced in April that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.
UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.
Next Chapter, Committed!!! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers #Committed pic.twitter.com/hVZkeuLal4— _antwanroberts (@antwanroberts44) April 14, 2020
JACK PUGH
Jack Pugh, a tight end out of Hilliard, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Badgers in late May
Pugh — ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, and a three-star prospect by rivals — is ranked in the top 12 of tight ends in his class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect had scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including a majority of the Big Ten Conference schools.
Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end, but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.
Couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger 🔴⚪️🦡 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XNb5Rwwms4— Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) May 25, 2020
DARRYL PETERSON
Peterson, a three-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Akron, Ohio, committed to UW on June 1, 2020.
He was one of the Badgers’ top targets on defense since the spring of 2019. He tallied 21 sacks in his junior season at Archbishop Hoban, and chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia and more.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Peterson — a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder — as a three-star prospect. He’s the first linebacker in the 2021 class.
All Glory to the man above!!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/42LDCywEMm— Darryl Peterson (@_DPETERSON10) June 1, 2020
MIKE JARVIS
Mike Jarvis, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman out of Medford, N.J., announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 3, 2020.
A three-star prospect on 247Sports and a two-star per Rivals, Jarvis has potential to play as a defensive or offensive lineman, although he’s been primarily recruited for his ability on defense.
Jarvis picked UW over scholarship offers from Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers and others.
#COMMITTED @SHSrenegadesFB @GridIronAccess1 pic.twitter.com/p0xxeueen8— Mike_jarvis (@mjarvis42) June 3, 2020
TJ BOLLERS
Outside linebacker/defensive end TJ Bollers added to a hot recruiting streak for the Badgers when he committed in June 2020.
Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Bollers held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and most of the Big Ten. He narrowed his choices to Alabama, California, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern and UW before making his decision..
Bollers — listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds — is ranked the 98th overall recruit in the country by Rivals, 147th by 247Sports and 200th by ESPN.
COMMITTED‼‼— TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) June 11, 2020
Glory to the man above!! pic.twitter.com/ypUpBIoeLg
RICARDO HALLMAN
Hallman, a 6-foot cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his commitment to the Badgers in late June 2020.
Hallman, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, had offers from at least 16 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Florida State.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a key piece to Hallman choosing the Badgers. Hallman has said in multiple interviews that he and Leonhard spoke often and that Leonhard was the kind of coach he wanted to play for. Leonhard was also key in UW landing another 2021 prospect out of Florida, linebacker Jake Cheney.
Adding Hallman to the fold continues a strong South Florida connection to UW’s secondary — current Badgers’ defensive backs Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin and Rachard Wildgoose are all from that area.
Thank You God ! Madison I’m coming Home ⚪️🔴 !! #OnWisconsin #Gobadgers pic.twitter.com/YRP7hrbK8s— Ricardo Hallman (@ricardohallman6) June 22, 2020
SKYLER BELL
Skyler Bell — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect out of Watertown, Conn. — had upwards of 18 scholarship offers, including other Big Ten programs like Iowa, Rutgers, and Northwestern before deciding on UW.
Bell is the first receiver to join the class, announcing his commitment in August, but the Badgers are expecting to add more.
Bell is a three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
From The Bronx to Madison, Wisconsin!! Madison the Juice is loose!! 5️⃣ Let’s ROCK and Win some championships!!!✊🏾I’m committed to The University of Wisconsin👐🏽 #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers— Juice👑 (@_skylerbell5) August 16, 2020
All Love,
Juice pic.twitter.com/XaRiKhQKwT
NOLAN RUCCI
UW won an intense recruiting battle for Rucci, whose older brother Hayden is a Badgers tight end. Rucci held offers from nearly every top program in the country, but had narrowed his list to Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and UW before announcing in early September.
Rucci is a five-star prospect and the No. 16 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports, while Rivals tabs him No. 29 and ESPN ranks him 33rd; Rivals and ESPN list him as a four-star recruit.
The Lititz, Penn., product is listed at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds, and his father, Todd, played at Penn State before a seven-year career in the NFL with the New England Patriots.
Next story to write... ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yTrDLYteNb— Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) September 8, 2020
AL ASHFORD III
Al Ashford III was a surprise pick up for the Badgers when he committed in early September. Ashford III’s commitment came seemingly out of nowhere, as he didn’t publicly announce a scholarship offer from UW prior to choosing the school.
Ashford III is listed as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, and is the top-rated cornerback in Colorado per 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱!!🔴⚪️🦡@CoachAprilUW @jimleonhard @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/0d1ExQPNAC— Al Leon Ashford III (@ashford_iii) September 12, 2020
BRAELON ALLEN
Fond du Lac prospect Braelon Allen kicked off the Badgers' 2022 class with a bang when he committed in July 2020. But he reclassified to the 2021 class in September, giving the class its seventh four-star-or-better recruit in the 2021 class.
Allen — listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — has been recruited as a safety, the position he’s played for Fond Du Lac, but 247Sports now lists him as an inside linebacker. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Allen is the No. 6 inside linebacker in the 2021 class.
Staying home. Committed pic.twitter.com/BvK8KxvSe9— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) July 15, 2020
Business decision 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eUaRSGstTh— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) September 17, 2020
MARKUS ALLEN
Wide receiver Markus Allen became the first UW recruit to make his oral commitment during the 2020 season when he announced on Nov. 6.
He's a four-star prospect per Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound target out of Clayton, Ohio, had at least 26 Division I offers and was ranked as the No. 10 player in his state by Rivals. After he de-commitment from Michigan in September, UW and Cincinnati emerged as favorites to land Allen.
Committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison👐🏾! #LongLiveJarred🖤 #SW4L💙 pic.twitter.com/wxlik1gR7N— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) November 6, 2020
JAKE RATZLAFF
Jake Ratzlaff joined a star-studded group of defensive recruits when he committed to the Badgers in late November.
Ratzlaff is a four-star prospect per 247Sports’ composite rankings and a three-star recruit per Rivals.
Ratzlaff was committed to Minnesota to play hockey, but decided to pursue football and chose UW over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern and Penn State.
