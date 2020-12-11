Changing Big Ten rules for Ohio State 'not rocket science,' Barry Alvarez says

Continuing on an officiating thread in his radio show, Alvarez said he learned a lot about how to work the people in stripes from Bob Devaney, who coached him at Nebraska. Alvarez said he remembered Devaney chasing down officials at halftime to get in a few words.

His philosophy, Alvarez said, was to plant something in the officials' heads that on close calls, they wouldn't want Devaney "chewing on them."

"It's human nature involved there where officials have a preconceived notion who's going to win the game," Alvarez said. "It's in their subconscious."

He said there were times early in his career when the Badgers were big underdogs, a fact he suspected had an effect on the officials.

"I'd tell them: Don't come into this game with any preconceived notions that they're going to beat us, that they're a better team," Alvarez said. "My guys are ready and we're going to get after their fannies now. So you call what you see. Don't imagine anything.

"We weren't afraid to get after them and chew on them a little bit. You earned every penny of your salary when you worked a game against us, in particular if you were on our sidelines."