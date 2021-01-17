 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CB Caesar Williams will return to Wisconsin Badgers
0 comments
topical alert top story

CB Caesar Williams will return to Wisconsin Badgers

{{featured_button_text}}
Caesar Williams bpu

UW cornerback Caesar Williams breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle during a December game at Camp Randall Stadium. Williams announced he will return to the Badgers next season. 

 Steve Apps, State Journal

Caesar Williams believes he has unfinished business at the University of Wisconsin.

The senior cornerback announced Sunday night he was returning to the Badgers’ football program instead of making the jump to the NFL, which gives UW eight starters returning on defense.

“The University of Wisconsin has shown me nothing but love from the first day I was being recruited,” Williams wrote in a social media post. “With all of the many challenges we are facing in the world, I’ve managed to grow closer to my family, teammates, and coaching staff. As I embark upon the next steps in my journey, it is clear to me that this team has a lot more to accomplish.

“After a lot of self-reflection, I am excited to declare my intent to stay for another year. I am looking forward to my senior season and what my team and I can achieve through hard work and dedication. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be the best I can be.”

Williams, who had 13 tackles and two pass breakups this year, said in the lead-up to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl that he wanted to have a traditional pre-draft process. That being a reality this year isn’t likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly altering the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days around the country.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“What would potentially lead me to come back would just be scouts wanting to possibly see more about me, me not possibly getting the grade to leave that I want,” Williams said last month. “During this time, you want to play everything smart because it's COVID and everything's unpredictable right now.”

The Grand Prairie, Texas, native has played in 35 games in his career, including 19 starts. He’s tallied 72 total tackles, including 5½ for loss, and 18 passes defended.

Williams is the third upperclassman in the secondary to say he's returning to the program — cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Collin Wilder will also be back.

Williams joked on Twitter that part of his motivation for returning was to nab an interception off Jack Coan, the former UW quarterback who transferred to Notre Dame. 

A look at the Badgers' defense in 2021

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics