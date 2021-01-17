CB Caesar Williams will return to Wisconsin Badgers

Caesar Williams believes he has unfinished business at the University of Wisconsin.

The senior cornerback announced Sunday night he was returning to the Badgers’ football program instead of making the jump to the NFL, which gives UW eight starters returning on defense.

“The University of Wisconsin has shown me nothing but love from the first day I was being recruited,” Williams wrote in a social media post. “With all of the many challenges we are facing in the world, I’ve managed to grow closer to my family, teammates, and coaching staff. As I embark upon the next steps in my journey, it is clear to me that this team has a lot more to accomplish.

“After a lot of self-reflection, I am excited to declare my intent to stay for another year. I am looking forward to my senior season and what my team and I can achieve through hard work and dedication. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be the best I can be.”

Williams, who had 13 tackles and two pass breakups this year, said in the lead-up to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl that he wanted to have a traditional pre-draft process. That being a reality this year isn’t likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly altering the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days around the country.

