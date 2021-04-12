Cancer bouts give Badgers RB coach Gary Brown greater perspective

Compared to what he’s faced away from the football field, the challenge Gary Brown faces at the University of Wisconsin is easy.

Brown was hired late last month as the new running backs coach. His addition was announced by UW four days before the team opened spring practices, meaning he had little time to learn about his players or get to know his new colleagues on the coaching staff before they were taking the field for an important spring session for the offense.

The timing of his hire forces him to play catch-up for now, but Brown is conquering a more important battle in the midst of his latest career move. Brown is fighting cancer for the second time in his life, this bout against a tumor near the bile duct and head of his pancreas, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“When you're sitting alone by yourself and you're thinking about what's next, you really think about the things that could be taken away,” Brown said on a Zoom call Monday, his first meeting with reporters since being hired.