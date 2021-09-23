Can the Badgers continue shutting down the middle of the field against Notre Dame?

The first goal for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense Saturday will be the same as it is each week — stop the run.

No. 18 UW has the best run defense in the FBS early in the season with just 33 yards allowed per game, and it has the second-best run defense over the past six years under coordinator Jim Leonhard. UW (108) trails only Alabama (106.2) in that metric during that span.

The second goal the defense has is talked about less often, but it’s another task the Badgers (1-1) have proven to be one of the best in the nation at accomplishing. It could swing the game at Soldier Field in Chicago if UW can do it against the No. 12 Irish (3-0).

UW is elite at taking away opponents’ passing opportunities over the middle of the field, an area that has become easier to exploit in today’s college game with faster offenses and big hits almost eliminated from the game.

“It's obviously a huge emphasis in our defense and our scheme,” Leonhard said. “A lot of that in my mind is being aggressive. Playing on your terms and your speed, making a team speed up sometimes (so) they can't get all the way through some of those progressions that take a little bit more time to develop.”