Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) talking to Head Coach Paul Chryst during a break in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Badgers hosted New Mexico Lobos Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin Won 45-14. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin has its quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class.

Santa Barbara (Calif.) High prospect Deacon Hill announced his commitment to the Badgers via Twitter on Tuesday, making him the third recruit to pledge to UW in the past two days.

Hill's decision comes after linebacker Jordan Turner joined the Badgers' 2020 class Monday and three-star Malik Reed did the same earlier Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and remains unranked by Rivals. He chose UW over reported offers from Kansas State and Nevada.

Hill became just the third member of the Badgers' 2021 class, joining Grafton offensive lineman JP Benzschawel and Verona running back Jackson Acker.

