Caesar Williams once was on the brink of death. Now he's the life of the party on the Badgers defense.

He still has his heart checked when he does physicals, as the long-term effects of Kawasaki disease aren’t well-researched. Through all his health struggles, Williams never stopped being an active, enthusiastic kid. The steroids he took to treat his asthma kept him up at night and he’d ride a toy truck around the hospital halls. He’d order bacon to his room at 2 a.m. When he was home, he’d play in the yard and outside with his friends.

“I treated him with the medications, I stayed on top of it,” Adamson said. “I let him be a kid. I did not shelter him, I did not put him in a bubble.”

A career crescendo

Williams will play in his 46th game and make his 29th start for the Badgers against Nebraska. He’s one of six players on the roster taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to players who went through the 2020 season.

He’s playing the best football of his career, already with a career-high three interceptions this season, all of which have come in the past four weeks. He’s recorded 22 tackles and eight passes defended.

Williams said he was trying so hard to make plays and make coming back to college for an extra year count that he was trying to do other players’ jobs on the field on top of his own early in the season.