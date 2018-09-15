BYU crippled the University of Wisconsin’s College Football Playoff hopes at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
The Cougars (2-1) pulled off a shocking upset of the sixth-ranked Badgers (2-1) with a 24-21 victory, derailing UW’s season before Big Ten conference play begins next week.
Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining that would have sent the game to overtime.
BYU took a 14-7 lead with 12:17 left in the second quarter on a 10-play, 89-yard drive that the Cougars finished off with a trick play. Quarterback Tanner Mangum threw a backward pass towards the sideline to wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who tossed a 31-yard touchdown to a wide-open Moroni Laulu-Patutau.
Tight end Dallin Holker appeared to catch a 36-yard pass on BYU’s next possession, giving the Cougars a first-and-goal at UW’s 3-yard line, but the play was overturned after replay. That led to a missed 52-yard field goal.
The Badgers then nearly stalled for the fourth time in five first-half series after a holding call on Michael Deiter. Danny Davis caught a ball over the middle on third-and-19 before taking it one yard short of the first-down marker. Jonathan Taylor converted on fourth down the following snap, and fullback Alec Ingold scored from 2 yards out four plays later.
Ingold’s touchdown tied the game at 14, capping a first half that could have turned out much worse.
Alex Hornibrook’s interception on UW’s third play of the second half set BYU up at the Badgers’ 27-yard line, and the Cougars capitalized with a go-ahead touchdown seven plays later. UW had an opportunity for a stop on third-and-goal from the 5, but cornerback Faion Hicks was called for pass interference.
The Badgers managed to overcome a holding call on David Edwards to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 17-yard pass on third down following the penalty, and Taiwan Deal scored a 5-yard touchdown, his second of the game, five plays later.
After BYU freshman Skyler Southam made a 45-yard field goal with 9:58 remaining, Zac Dawe sacked Hornibrook on third-and-3 at the UW 33-yard line. Gaglianone got his opportunity on the Badgers’ next drive but couldn’t convert.
This story will be updated.