Jake Ferguson
Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson is chased by BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi after a reception in the first quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

BYU crippled the University of Wisconsin’s College Football Playoff hopes at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

The Cougars (2-1) pulled off a shocking upset of the sixth-ranked Badgers (2-1) with a 24-21 victory, derailing UW’s season before Big Ten conference play begins next week.

Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining that would have sent the game to overtime.

BYU took a 14-7 lead with 12:17 left in the second quarter on a 10-play, 89-yard drive that the Cougars finished off with a trick play. Quarterback Tanner Mangum threw a backward pass towards the sideline to wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who tossed a 31-yard touchdown to a wide-open Moroni Laulu-Patutau.

Tight end Dallin Holker appeared to catch a 36-yard pass on BYU’s next possession, giving the Cougars a first-and-goal at UW’s 3-yard line, but the play was overturned after replay. That led to a missed 52-yard field goal.

The Badgers then nearly stalled for the fourth time in five first-half series after a holding call on Michael Deiter. Danny Davis caught a ball over the middle on third-and-19 before taking it one yard short of the first-down marker. Jonathan Taylor converted on fourth down the following snap, and fullback Alec Ingold scored from 2 yards out four plays later.

Ingold’s touchdown tied the game at 14, capping a first half that could have turned out much worse.

Alex Hornibrook’s interception on UW’s third play of the second half set BYU up at the Badgers’ 27-yard line, and the Cougars capitalized with a go-ahead touchdown seven plays later. UW had an opportunity for a stop on third-and-goal from the 5, but cornerback Faion Hicks was called for pass interference.

The Badgers managed to overcome a holding call on David Edwards to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 17-yard pass on third down following the penalty, and Taiwan Deal scored a 5-yard touchdown, his second of the game, five plays later.

After BYU freshman Skyler Southam made a 45-yard field goal with 9:58 remaining, Zac Dawe sacked Hornibrook on third-and-3 at the UW 33-yard line. Gaglianone got his opportunity on the Badgers’ next drive but couldn’t convert.

This story will be updated. 

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

