Business of Braelon: Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen could be next season's biggest NIL star

Braelon Allen walked into Pat’s Gym in downtown Madison this summer ready to put in a different kind of work than he’s used to in a weight room.

It was the afternoon following the University of Wisconsin football team’s training camp practice Aug. 21, and Allen — a freshman running back for the Badgers — was carrying into the gym a large box of Iron Joc sportswear. Iron Joc founder and UW grad Paul Hanson was stunned. He’d sent Allen that box of clothes shortly after they’d put pen to paper on a name, image and likeness deal for Allen to be sponsored by Iron Joc.

Allen wasn’t sure what Hanson or his video team wanted him to wear that day as they filmed commercials for the company, so he came prepared.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this kids, he's a little different,’” Hanson said. “As I got to talk to him, just how focused he was, how intense he was about what he was doing, how deliberate he is — he's very thoughtful when he speaks.”

Hanson watched as Allen warmed up, acknowledging that he was three weeks into his first college training camp.

“I said, ‘Are you tired?’” Hanson said. “He goes, ‘Ah, I'm not tired. Let’s get it going.’ Then he strapped on about 400 pounds to start squatting. He was in there for two hours.”