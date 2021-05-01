 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills draft former Badger CB Rachad Wildgoose in sixth round
After not being able to finish his final college season, former University of Wisconsin defensive back Rachad Wildgoose starts his NFL career on a team with eyes on the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills selected Wildgoose with the 213th overall selection in the draft, pick No. 29 of the sixth round. Buffalo fell in the AFC Championship game last year against Kansas City and has a roster that appears poised to contend this fall.

Wildgoose’s ability to play both nickelback and cornerback, as well as his prospects on special teams, should help him carve out a role on the Bills.

"This is a guy who has crazy athletic skills," ESPN's Louis Riddick said of Wildgoose. "He is silky smooth, very good speed, very good measurables, coverage skills down the field. His short zone, he's great as far as curl/flat-type coverage responsibilities ... There's a lot to like about this guy, he just doesn't have a lot of tape from this past year. ... Very well-coached by Jim Leonhard up there at Wisconsin, this is a home-run type of pick in the sixth round."

A broken scapula ended Wildgoose’s junior season with the Badgers after two games, and he declared for the draft the day after Thanksgiving. In 25 career games for UW, he had 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and an interception.

