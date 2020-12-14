Bret Bielema, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard among possible candidates for Illinois head coach

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The Badgers currently own the nation's stoutest defense, a credit to Jim Leonhard. A three-time All-American defensive back at Wisconsin, he's in his fifth season on the Badgers staff and fourth as defensive coordinator. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Tom Manning, Iowa State offensive coordinator

Tom Manning is another potential candidate who doesn't have head coaching experience but has a strong reputation. An Ohio native, he is in his second stint with the Cyclones after going to the NFL in 2018 with the Colts. The No. 7 Cyclones churn out 441.7 yards and 34 points per game.

Jeff Monken, Army coach

Illinois native Jeff Monken is sure to be among top targets for AD Josh Whitman because of his strong resume. Monken took over an Army team that hadn't won more than three games in the previous three seasons. He struggled at first with a 6-18 record in the first two seasons, but now Army has won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons. Army will be appearing in its fourth bowl game under Monken.

Jay Norvell, Nevada