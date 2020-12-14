Bret Bielema, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard among possible candidates for Illinois head coach

Illinois is moving onto its fourth football coach since 2011 after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday.
The inability to find long-term stability and consistency has plagued the program, which hasn't had a winning season in nearly a decade. Athletic director Josh Whitman will need to hire someone with strong recruiting skills and the know-how to rebuild a program.
Here are 10 potential candidates.
Bret Bielema, New York Giants assistant coach
Before a disappointing tenure at Arkansas, Bret Bielema was one of the Big Ten's most successful coaches. At Wisconsin, he went to two Rose Bowls and recorded four 10-win seasons. The Illinois native built an overall record of 68-24 with a 37-19 mark in the Big Ten from 2006-12.
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati coach
Luke Fickell, the former Ohio State player and coach, would be a home run. He's currently leading No. 8 Cincinnati to an undefeated season. Cincinnati has a 34-13 record in four seasons under Fickell. He reportedly turned down the Michigan State job last season, so it's hard to see him thinking Illinois was worth leaving a winning program for.
Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati defensive coordinator
If Luke Fickell doesn't bite, it wouldn't be a bad idea to ask about Marcus Freeman's available. He's been responsible for resurrecting the Bearcats' defense, which has topped the AAC in several categories the last three seasons. He's also familiar with the Big Ten as a former Purdue linebackers coach and former Ohio State linebacker.
Clark Lea, Notre Dame defensive coordinator
The Irish defense is one of the main reasons Notre Dame is likely to find itself in the College Football Playoffs. Clark Lea doesn't have Big Ten ties, but he knows the Midwest after four seasons at Notre Dame.
Lance Leipold, Buffalo coach
Lance Leipold has shown in his six seasons at Buffalo he knows how to build a program. The Bulls have gone 23-9 the last three seasons and have won two division titles in that span. They'll be competing for a MAC championship this weekend. Leipold hasn't been a Power Five head coach, as he was hired at Buffalo from Division III national champions Wisconsin-Whitewater. But his dynamic offense should turn some heads at Illinois as the Bulls average more points than any team in the nation (51.8 per game).
Sean Lewis, Kent coach
There's buzz around the 34-year-old Sean Lewis who has developed a dynamic offense at Kent, averaging 49.8 points per game. The Flashes have gone 10-7 in the last two years — but a rough start has his overall record at 12-17, which might be a tough sell to people looking for a sure-thing in Champaign. He was a tight end at Wisconsin and worked on Dino Babers' staffs at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse before becoming the youngest active FBS coach when Kent hired him.
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The Badgers currently own the nation's stoutest defense, a credit to Jim Leonhard. A three-time All-American defensive back at Wisconsin, he's in his fifth season on the Badgers staff and fourth as defensive coordinator. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Tom Manning, Iowa State offensive coordinator
Tom Manning is another potential candidate who doesn't have head coaching experience but has a strong reputation. An Ohio native, he is in his second stint with the Cyclones after going to the NFL in 2018 with the Colts. The No. 7 Cyclones churn out 441.7 yards and 34 points per game.
Jeff Monken, Army coach
Illinois native Jeff Monken is sure to be among top targets for AD Josh Whitman because of his strong resume. Monken took over an Army team that hadn't won more than three games in the previous three seasons. He struggled at first with a 6-18 record in the first two seasons, but now Army has won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons. Army will be appearing in its fourth bowl game under Monken.
Jay Norvell, Nevada
Don't let the Mountain West job fool you. Jay Norvell has worked at Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska, so he understands the Big Ten. He's also been a strong recruiter to guide the Wolf Pack to three straight winning seasons. Norvell played for the Bears in 1987 — not that a connection to Chicago's NFL team will be a major selling points after Lovie Smith.
College football: The rise and fall of Bret Bielema
Up, then down
2004: 9–3 (6–2), Outback Bowl loser — Bielema's first season as UW's defensive coordinator
2005: 10–3 (5–3), Capital One Bowl champion
2006: 12–1 (7–1), Capital One Bowl champion — Bielema's first season as UW's head coach
2007: 9–4 (5–3), Outback Bowl loser
2008: 7–6 (3–5), Champs Sports Bowl loser
2009: 10–3 (5–3), Champs Sports Bowl champion
2010: 11–2 (7–1), Big Ten co-champion, Rose Bowl loser
2011: 11–3 (6–2), Big Ten champion, Rose Bowl loser
2012: 8–6 (4–4), Big Ten champion — Bielema's final season with UW
2013: 3–9 (0–8), Bielema's first season with Arkansas
2014: 7–6 (2–6), Texas Bowl champion
2015: 8–5 (5–3), Liberty Bowl champion
2016: 7–6 (3–5), Belk Bowl loser
2017: 4–8 (1–7), Bielema's final season with Arkansas
