Bret Bielema keeps focus on 'painful' process rebuilding Illinois, not shutout loss to Badgers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bret Bielema insisted all week his first game against his old team wasn’t about him. He insisted it again after his Illinois football team was shut out by the University of Wisconsin.
While the one-time Badgers coach, and former boss of current UW coach Paul Chryst, acknowledged the “nice storyline” of his reunion, that was all the attention he wanted to give it.
“We’re just two teams competing in the Big Ten West,” Bielema said following his team's 24-0 defeat Saturday.
No peak inside what the two talked about after the game, no reflection on Bielema’s time in Madison. His focus is on Illinois football.
“Yeah, postgame handshake,” Bielema said when asked if he got a chance to talk to Chryst and what they said to each other. “But again, like I told our players at the beginning of the week, this week wasn’t about Bret Bielema’s past, it’s about Illinois’ future. And I feel that more now than ever. I get it, it’s a nice storyline, but those are people from my past that I have a great relationship with that have nothing to do with the moment that we’re now.”
That moment is one of struggle, and the future will require growing pains Bielema readily acknowledges.
Hired after a three-year stint in the NFL to replace Lovie Smith in December 2020, Bielema is trying to rebuild a program that’s been to one bowl game in the past six years and hasn’t reached the Rose Bowl or any major bowl since 2007.
The Illini are 2-5, lost four straight before last week’s win over Charlotte and have scored 20 or more points just three times this season. And now they’re coming off their first shutout defeat this season heading into a bye week that Bielema deemed important as he embarks on a recruiting push he hopes will eventually help bring the program back to relevance in the Big Ten West.
“Unfortunately, this is another step in a process that’s painful to go through, but the worst thing we can do is leave it behind like it never happened,” Bielema said. “So, we got to own it and know what it means to walk off the field like we just did without scoring a point and walking off against a Big Ten West opponent that we didn’t do what we needed to do.”
A Week 1 upset win over Nebraska feels a distant memory after Big Ten losses to Maryland, Purdue and now UW to drop his team to 1-3 in the conference.
So does a breakout rushing performance from Chase Brown (26 carries, 257 yards, two TDs) just a week earlier.
UW (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) swallowed up Brown, holding him to 35 yards on eight carries. Take away his team-best 23-yard run up the left sideline and he had less than a yard per carry. Nobody else on the team fared better, with Illinois gaining just 26 yards on 13 rushing attempts while being forced to throw the ball 34 times. The Badgers held Illinois to a paltry 93 total yards.
Bielema knows there is improvement needed almost everywhere if he’s to return Illinois to relevance and compete for Rose Bowls and Big Ten titles like he did with the Badgers from 2006-12, before taking over at Arkansas from 2013-17. He knows well what it takes to be a power in the league after a 68-24 record in Madison and six straight bowl appearances.
That’s why the brief handshake and hug at Memorial Stadium’s midfield with Chryst wasn't about anything other than a football game, according to Bielema.
“You wish them all the best going forward,” Chryst said. “I’ve appreciated the time I’ve had with him. ... I was able to see a couple other guys I’ve had a chance to work with and you always like seeing them.”
