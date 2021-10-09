Bret Bielema keeps focus on 'painful' process rebuilding Illinois, not shutout loss to Badgers

Hired after a three-year stint in the NFL to replace Lovie Smith in December 2020, Bielema is trying to rebuild a program that’s been to one bowl game in the past six years and hasn’t reached the Rose Bowl or any major bowl since 2007.

The Illini are 2-5, lost four straight before last week’s win over Charlotte and have scored 20 or more points just three times this season. And now they’re coming off their first shutout defeat this season heading into a bye week that Bielema deemed important as he embarks on a recruiting push he hopes will eventually help bring the program back to relevance in the Big Ten West.

“Unfortunately, this is another step in a process that’s painful to go through, but the worst thing we can do is leave it behind like it never happened,” Bielema said. “So, we got to own it and know what it means to walk off the field like we just did without scoring a point and walking off against a Big Ten West opponent that we didn’t do what we needed to do.”

A Week 1 upset win over Nebraska feels a distant memory after Big Ten losses to Maryland, Purdue and now UW to drop his team to 1-3 in the conference.

So does a breakout rushing performance from Chase Brown (26 carries, 257 yards, two TDs) just a week earlier.