Bret Bielema interested in Michigan State coaching job

Momentum is building for Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten Conference.

The former University of Wisconsin football coach is reportedly interested in the vacant head coaching job at Michigan State, and the Spartans may call on him after their top choices have turned them down.

Bielema, 50, coached UW to a 68-24 record, including 37-19 in the Big Ten, from 2006 to '12. He left the program to take the job as head coach at Arkansas, where he went 29-34 before being fired near the end of the 2017 season.

Bielema worked for the NFL’s New England Patriots as a consultant in 2018 and a defensive line coach in 2019 before taking a job as the outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants.

When with UW, Bielema led the Badgers to three consecutive Big Ten championships (2010 to '12) and three straight Rose Bowl appearances.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Bielema has interest in the job and that Michigan State administrators had been in contact with him.

