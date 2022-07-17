Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football players entertain fans at Allen's charity softball game

FOND DU LAC — Braelon Allen was taking some jokes at his expense and laughing.

The University of Wisconsin running back failed to get a ball to the warning track during the home run derby preceding the Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game, an event he's been busy promoting the past few months. Though he was taking it in stride on the outside, internally he was vowing to make up for his goose egg.

He did just that in the fourth inning when he smacked a home run to deep left-center field and recorded the longest hit of the day.

“That felt really good after the performance I had in the home run derby,” he said. “It was hard to give that (derby) trophy away, but next year I’ll be ready.”

That solo shot and the one he hit in seventh inning helped Allen's squad, made up of fellow Badgers who play on offense, defeat a team of UW defensive players 12-7.

The event drew about 350 fans to Herr-Baker Field, the home of the Northwoods League's Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Allen was a two-way star at Fond du Lac High School before reclassifying to forgo his senior year and join the Badgers last summer.

Bringing a fundraiser to his hometown and giving money to children's charities that will help kids in the Fond du Lac area were opportunities Allen couldn't pass up.

“I was born and grew up here,” Allen said. “I have a lot of connections, a lot of close connections, a lot of close friends and family who were here today. I’m very thankful for them and all the people who came out to see it.”

Allen worked with his representatives from Team Lammi to help organize the game, and he got sponsorships from a number of Fond du Lac and Wisconsin-based businesses.

Allen said he was proud of how the afternoon went and how his teammates supported his cause.

“Hopefully I can inspire other people to do the same,” Allen said.

Thirty current Badgers football players took part and there was plenty of good-natured trash talk and jokes cracked when batters swung and missed or when one of the many dropped popups hit the ground.

Allen and the other Badgers also took part in some entertaining bits typical of a baseball game, such as outside linebacker Darryl Peterson winning a race on an inflatable bouncing horse. Allen also ran over a mascot in an Oklahoma drill, taking a page out of Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon's book after a video clip of Dillon trucking the Kenosha Kingfish mascot went viral this weekend.

Other highlights included:

Defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, down to his last two outs, crushed four straight homers to win the home run derby.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig did his best Hamilton Porter impression, attempting to psych out offensive players at the plate from his catcher position.

Quarterback Myles Burkett hit a grand slam in the third inning to give the offense the lead for good, and he had a solo homer in the eighth.

Tight end Clay Cundiff made a running, leaping catch against the center-field fence to end the defense's half of the eighth, then hit a three-run homer in the bottom half of the inning.